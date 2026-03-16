Purchaser Business Group on Health’s ‘2026 Health Policy Summit’ Convenes Employer Purchasers and Policy Leaders to Advance Affordability, Transparency and Accountability

WASHINGTON, D.C., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Purchaser Business Group on Health (PBGH), a non-profit coalition of leading, public and private purchasers dedicated to transforming the health care system, convened leaders representing America’s largest employers, policymakers and health care stakeholders in Washington, D.C. last week to discuss policy and legislative solutions aimed at addressing the growing health care affordability crisis and expanding access to high-quality care for American workers and their families.

The 2026 PBGH Health Policy Summit began with a keynote presentation from Senator Bill Cassidy, Chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee, on important advancements in health care affordability at the federal level. In his remarks, Senator Cassidy emphasized that more must be done to ensure that patients and payers know what they are paying for and redoubled his commitment to championing the cause for more price transparency.

“Employer purchasers are on the front lines of the health care affordability crisis,” said Elizabeth Mitchell, president and CEO of PBGH after the presentation. “Our members are committed to advancing innovative solutions that improve outcomes and value while working closely with policymakers to build a more transparent, competitive and accountable health care system.”

In her remarks, Caitlin Soto, Senior Policy Advisor for the U.S. Department of Labor, outlined the Employee Benefit Security Administration's vision for exposing inefficiencies, driving competition and lowering health care costs. This includes the DOL’s proposed rule requiring PBMs and any other provider of pharmacy benefit services to disclose detailed information about their compensation.

Congressional staff from the House Committee on Ways and Means, House Committee on Education and the Workforce, and the Senate Finance Committee shared additional perspectives on key policy developments affecting employer-sponsored health coverage, discussing current legislative priorities and opportunities for collaboration between policymakers and purchasers to address rising health care costs.

The program also featured a fireside chat on key policy challenges and opportunities in the employer-sponsored health care market. The conversation included Leah Binder, President and CEO of The Leapfrog Group; James Gelfand, President and CEO of the ERISA Industry Committee; and Shawn Gremminger, President and CEO of the National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalitions. Speakers highlighted the critical role employers play in advancing reforms that improve health care affordability, patient safety and value.

Discussions largely focused on policy priorities identified by employer purchasers, including addressing the underlying drivers of health care cost growth, strengthening price and quality transparency, and ensuring greater accountability across the health care supply chain.

Purchasers also emphasized the importance of policies that support innovation in the employer-sponsored market, protect direct contracting initiatives and enable employers to access the data necessary to evaluate the cost and quality of care.

Participants highlighted the urgent need to address market consolidation across hospitals, health systems and insurers that has contributed to escalating health care prices without improving access or quality. Employer purchasers stressed that stronger transparency requirements and enforcement of existing federal transparency rules are essential to restoring competition and enabling employers to make better purchasing decisions.

Another central theme of the event was the importance of expanding access to high-quality care, particularly through investment in advanced primary care. Employer leaders noted that strengthening primary care and supporting innovative care delivery models are among the most effective strategies to improve outcomes while reducing total health care spending.

PBGH members also underscored the need for more accountability among service providers, including pharmacy benefit managers and third-party administrators, while ensuring that employers have full access to their own claims data so they can better manage costs and improve care for their employees.

The conversations reflected the shared goal of employer purchasers and policymakers to address the worsening affordability crisis in the U.S. health care system. Rising health care costs continue to place growing pressure on families, employers and the broader economy, making it increasingly difficult for businesses to provide high-quality coverage to their workforce.

“We’re not done yet,” said Sara Richards, Director, Benefits, for Red Bull North America, Inc. in her closing remarks. “This isn’t just about the current generation of workers. We are trying to address this so that employers can continue offering affordable, high-value benefits for their employees and family members. We’re at a turning point, and I believe that in working together we can achieve a more fair and functional health care market.”

About Purchaser Business Group on Health

Purchaser Business Group on Health (PBGH) is a, Oakland, Calif.-based nonprofit coalition representing nearly 40 private employers and public entities across the U.S. that collectively spend more than $350 billion annually purchasing health care services for more than 21 million Americans and their families. In partnership with its members, PBGH initiatives are designed to test innovative operational programs and scale successful approaches that lower health care costs and increase quality across the U.S.

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