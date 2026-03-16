Atlantic International to Attend 38th Annual ROTH Conference

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic International Corp. (Nasdaq: ATLN), a global provider of outsourced services and workforce solutions, will be participating in the 38th Annual ROTH Conference being held March 22-24, 2026, at the Ritz Carlton in Dana Point, California.

Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Jagid will be representing the company and is available for one-on-one meetings on Monday, March 23rd. Mr. Jagid is expected to discuss Atlantic's recent acquisition of Circle8 and how its integration is strengthening the company's scale and competitive positioning across its outsourced services and workforce solutions platform. He will also address the launch of AI driven workforce intelligence capabilities, the expansion of key client relationships, and Atlantic's broader global expansion strategy as it continues to focus on disciplined execution and building a more resilient and scalable organization.

To learn more about Atlantic International or to schedule a meeting, please contact Gateway at ATLN@gateway-grp.com.

About Atlantic International Corp.

Atlantic International Corp. (Nasdaq: ATLN) is a leading provider of outsourced services and workforce solutions. Through its subsidiary Lyneer Staffing Solutions, the company delivers comprehensive staffing services across food production, manufacturing, and logistics sectors nationwide. With the addition of Circle8 Group, Atlantic International extends its capabilities into specialized IT and technology staffing across Europe. For more information, visit www.atlantic-international.com and www.circle8group.com.

Forward-Looking Statements & Safe Harbor Statement

With the exception of the historical information contained in this press release, the matters described herein, may contain “forward-looking statements” relating to the business of Atlantic, and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at http://www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Atlantic International Corp. Investor Contact

Matt Glover and Clay Liolios

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

ATLN@gateway-grp.com