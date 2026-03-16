Cannabix Technologies Announces Commercial Launch of Marijuana Breath Test (MBT)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO) (OTCID: BLOZF) (Frankfurt: 8CT) (the “Company” or “Cannabix”) is pleased to announce the commencement of its commercial phased rollout of the Marijuana Breath Test (“MBT”) system. This phase includes the delivery of MBT units to select commercial customers across multiple industries, followed by a planned scale-up in production.

The Marijuana Breath Test fills a critical gap and delivers new technology and methods that provide a complete, non-invasive solution for detecting recent cannabis use, specifically delta-9 THC (the primary psychoactive compound in cannabis) in breath, within approximately 4 hours of consumption at levels above 5 pg/L. This capability addresses a long-standing need among employers, law enforcement agencies, and safety-sensitive industries, which have historically relied on testing methods that detect primarily past cannabis use. As legalized recreational and medical marijuana use continues to expand across the United States and globally, accurate detection of recent use via breath is becoming essential for maintaining fairness, relevance, and informed decision-making. See product video link: https://cannabixtechnologies.com/products/cannabix-marijuana-breath-test/





Figure 1. Cannabix Marijuana Breath Test hardware including Breath Collection Unit (BCU) and Breath Cartridge (BC) technologies.

In early March 2026, an independent peer-reviewed publication in the Journal of Analytical Toxicology (JAT) became publicly available confirming the ability of the MBT system to detect delta-9 THC.

Over recent months, Cannabix and its partners have completed many initiatives to enable the commercial rollout of the MBT system:

Key enhancements to the Breath Collection Unit (BCU) and Breath Cartridges (Figures 1 and 2), along with the initial validation package prepared by Omega Laboratories (“Omega”).

Integration of Cannabix Breath Cartridges into Omega’s operational workflows, including chain-of-custody processes and electronic reporting through its Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS).

Established manufacturing procedures and partnerships, standard operating procedures, and QA/QC processes for MBT hardware.

BCU successfully passing FCC electronic emissions testing.

The MBT system will follow a recurring revenue model in which the handheld BCU serves as the required hardware for all deployments, while disposable Breath Cartridges generate ongoing revenue as they are used for every test performed.

Pre-launch marketing initiatives conducted with Omega (Ohio) and AlcoPro (Knoxville, TN).

Preparation of end-user training materials, logistics planning, and customer support resources.

Release of peer-reviewed Journal of Analytical Toxicology publication, titled: “Simultaneous Analysis of Δ9-THC, Δ8-THC, CBD, and CBN in Breath Aerosols Collected Using Cannabix Technologies Breath Collection Unit.” (March 2026) link: https://doi.org/10.1093/jat/bkag016

The MBT platform consists of the Cannabix Breath Collection Unit (BCU), disposable Breath Cartridges, and the Laboratory-Developed Test Method by Omega Laboratories. Cannabix has a strategic partnership with Omega Laboratories Inc, a global leader in forensic drug testing for over 25 years. Omega holds multiple federal and international certifications and operates a world-class facility with extensive experience in novel drug detection technologies.

Why Recent Use Detection of Cannabis Is Important

Traditional cannabis testing methods such as urine, saliva, or hair analysis, primarily detect historical cannabis use. These methods can return positive results hours, days, or even weeks after consumption, making them ineffective for determining whether an individual may be using during the workday.





Figure 2. Cannabix Marijuana Breath Test hardware with Breath Collection Unit (BCU) taking a breath sample.

Scientific research shows that delta-9 THC is detectable in breath for a short window of approximately 2–4 hours, closely aligned with the period of peak impairment. Breath analysis therefore provides the most relevant and scientifically meaningful indication of recent use, which is the metric employers and safety-sensitive industries require.

About Cannabix Technologies Inc.

Cannabix Technologies Inc. is a developer of marijuana and alcohol breath technologies for workplaces, law enforcement and other settings. The Marijuana Breath Test (MBT) targets delta-9 THC (the primary psychoactive ingredient in cannabis) in breath and focuses on recent marijuana use. Cannabix is the developer of the BreathLogix autonomous alcohol screening device for organizations who strive to improve alcohol safety and monitoring. Visit www.cannabixtechnologies.com

We seek Safe Harbor.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

“Rav Mlait”

CEO

Cannabix Technologies Inc.

For further information, contact the Company at info@cannabixtechnologies.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



This news release contains certain “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). All statements in this release that are not purely historical in nature should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding: the Company’s plans for commercial rollout of the MBT system; anticipated customer adoption and market demand; expectations regarding manufacturing scale-up, recurring revenue streams, and operational processes; potential technological developments or enhancements; future partnerships or commercial agreements; regulatory approvals; and the Company’s ability to complete future financings or achieve other business milestones. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “proposed,” “target,” “will,” and similar expressions, or statements that events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. These statements are based on the beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of management in light of currently available information. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors—many of which are beyond the Company’s control—that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: adverse market conditions; the ability of the Company to successfully manufacture, deploy, and commercialize the MBT system or any future products; risks related to regulatory approvals and evolving legal frameworks for cannabis testing; reliance on third-party laboratory partnerships and manufacturing partners; the protection and enforceability of intellectual property rights; technological uncertainties; competition; potential delays in product development or customer adoption; risks associated with future financings; and the possibility that strategic partnerships may not advance as expected or may not be completed at all. Readers are cautioned that undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Actual results and future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements in this release are provided as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required under applicable securities laws.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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