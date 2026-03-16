Webinar to Explore Why the Auto Industry Isn’t Saying Goodbye to Engines

Washington, DC, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recent shifts in U.S. energy and environmental policy are reshaping the automotive industry and influencing current and future vehicle product lineups.

With the industry’s renewed focus on advanced engines, the Engine Technology Forum has announced a webinar titled “Recalibrating: Why the Auto Industry Isn’t Saying Goodbye to Engines Just Yet.”

This session will take stock of the past, present, and future role of advanced internal combustion engine technology in the automotive sector. We’ll explore market trends, policy shifts, and technological innovations that continue to shape the role of advanced engines in today’s automotive landscape.

The webinar will take place March 24 from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. ET. The event is free, but registration is required. Learn more and register here.

“In recent years, the role of gas and diesel engines has been overshadowed by the push for electrification of the automotive sector. Following major policy shifts over the last year, we are now seeing a resurgence of investment and product offerings that reinforce the future for advanced engine technology for cars and trucks,” said Allen Schaeffer, Executive Director of the Engine Technology Forum, who will also serve as moderator for the event. “We have assembled a panel of seasoned experts to discuss these topics, explore potential outcomes, and engage in dialogue with all stakeholders.”

The session will discuss:

The new policy landscape and what it means for light-duty cars, trucks, and SUVs

The auto sector’s product and market response to new federal and California emissions and fuel-economy requirements

The future outlook for internal combustion engines and electric vehicles

Panelists include:

Alan Baum, Principal, Baum & Associates

Dr. Ameya Joshi, CEO and Founder, MobilityNotes

Allen Schaeffer Executive Director, Engine Technology Forum

Register here: https://events.zoom.us/ev/Au0jb6HLiY6YZnnNZaafEYO6rCK4WN9HLcJZtXVoM2w5M_W_kEWI~AoeRvlxROodXZxcknfjHMKusHVcKD5qjEtGOIbwHMo93wE4hxdi7FvNoNA.

About the Engine Technology Forum

Founded on the principles of fact-based education, science, outreach and collaboration, the Engine Technology Forum is dedicated to promoting a greater understanding of the benefits of advanced engines and the fuels that they use, as well as how these contribute to a sustainable future. Sign up for our digital newsletter and connect with us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.