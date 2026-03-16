TOMI Environmental Solutions Expands Footprint Across Canada

FREDERICK, Md., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global leader in disinfection and decontamination solutions, today announced expansion of its presence across Canada following a series of strategic wins from late 2025 into early 2026. These placements include integrations within Canada’s largest health research organization and leading hospital systems, reflecting adoption of SteraMist iHP in high-containment research and critical care environments.

In a milestone for TOMI’s presence in the region, Canada’s largest health research organization has integrated SteraMist technology into its special pathogens unit. This adoption marks a critical step in maintaining high-level biosafety standards for national health research. Additionally, TOMI’s iHP Corporate Service team recently executed several successful deployments at a prominent Nova Scotia trauma center and a research university. These projects highlight the technology’s ability to provide rapid-response solutions in critical clinical and academic research settings.

To support this growth, TOMI’s Canadian distribution partner has increased its equipment inventory to facilitate direct-to-customer sales across the provinces. This infrastructure investment aligns with a pipeline of competitive bids currently submitted by TOMI for potential purchases throughout the current fiscal year.

“Our continued expansion in Canada reflects a shift toward more advanced, automated decontamination solutions across regulated healthcare and research environments,” said Elissa J. (E.J.) Shane, Chief Operating Officer at TOMI Environmental Solutions. “By securing placements in both elite research laboratories and critical care hospitals, we are reinforcing SteraMist iHP decontamination technology as the gold standard for pathogen control while supporting our expansion in North America.”

About TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™). Represented by the SteraMist® brand of products, iHP™ produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

For additional information, please visit https://www.steramist.com or contact us at info@tomimist.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management’s judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to TOMI’s products and services serving the healthcare and research sectors and expansion into Canadian markets. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to acquire new customers and expands sales; our ability to maintain and manage growth and generate sales, our reliance on a single or a few products for a majority of revenues; the general business and economic conditions; and other risks as described in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 filed by us with the SEC and other periodic reports we filed with the SEC. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today’s date, unless otherwise stated, and we undertake no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

John Nesbett/Zach Nevas

IMS Investor Relations

tomi@imsinvestorrelations.com