Powered Land: Jet.AI and Consensus Core Complete Milestone Three of Canadian Hyperscale Data Center Projects

Las Vegas, NV, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jet.AI Inc. ("Jet.AI" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: JTAI), an emerging provider of high-performance GPU infrastructure and AI cloud services, and Consensus Core Technologies Inc. (“Consensus Core”), today announced the completion of the third set of milestones for the Midwestern and Maritime hyperscale data center campuses operated by their joint venture, Convergence Compute LLC (“Convergence Compute”).

The completed milestones for the Midwestern campus include:

Submission of a Transmission Power Load Study Application by Convergence Compute

Natural gas supply confirmation for up to six turbines at the Midwestern campus

The completed milestones for the Maritime campus include:

Executed letter of intent for Convergence Compute to acquire power from hydro and the producer’s proposed wind farm for use by the Maritime campus

Assignment of all of Consensus Core’s rights to lease the Maritime project property to Convergence Compute

About Jet.AI

Jet.AI Inc. is a technology-driven company focused on deploying artificial intelligence tools and infrastructure to enhance decision-making, efficiency, and performance across complex systems. The Company is listed on the Capital Market of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the ticker symbol "JTAI".



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, with respect to the products and services offered by Jet.AI and the markets in which it operates, Jet.AI's projected future results, and Jet.AI’s perception of market conditions. Statements that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance or future financial condition. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our Company, our industry, our beliefs and our assumptions. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements can be found in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Jet.AI assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as provided by law.

Jet.AI Investor Relations:

Gateway Group, Inc.

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Jet.AI@gateway-grp.com