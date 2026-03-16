Nayax Partners with E-Plug, an Energy Plus NY Brand to Power Nationwide EV Charging Expansion with Integrated Payment and Charging Management Platform

HERZLIYA, Israel, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nayax Ltd. (Nasdaq: NYAX; TASE: NYAX), a global commerce enablement and payments platform designed to help merchants scale their business by simplifying payments and maximizing loyalty, today announced a strategic partnership with E-Plug, an Energy Plus NY (Energy Plus) brand, a fast-growing EV charging networks in the United States with approximately 2,200 connections, to support its continued nationwide expansion.

As part of the partnership, Energy Plus has named Nayax as its preferred end-to-end solution provider, signing a long-term agreement to expand the deployment of Nayax’s payments solution across an anticipated thousands of new AC and DC chargers over the coming years. Energy Plus will also be among the first operators in the U.S. to adopt the combined Nayax and Lynkwell end-to-end solution for EV charging. The platform creates a unified driver experience that connects in-app and on-site transactions within a single Nayax-powered environment, reducing reliance on multiple vendors, simplifying operations, and delivering a consistent experience for both drivers and the charge point operator.

The partnership reflects the continued buildout of Nayax's integrated EV charging ecosystem, which now combines its global payment technology with Lynkwell’s AI-assisted charging operations and management platform Nayax acquired in December 2025. Together, Nayax and Lynkwell offer a single payment centric platform which is already being utilized in various combinations by hardware manufacturers, software providers, utilities, and the station owners themselves. The integrated solution spans hardware-embedded payment acceptance, cloud-based fleet monitoring and monetization tools, and unified financial reporting across card-present and app-based channels.

“Our partnership with Energy Plus represents the kind of deep, end-to-end collaboration that defines the next phase of Nayax's EV strategy,” said Jason Zarillo, Head of Nayax Energy, Nayax. “We believe that when payments work seamlessly, the entire value chain benefits. With Lynkwell now part of Nayax, we can offer a fully integrated solution that gives operators the tools to manage, monetize, and grow their networks from a single platform, with a business model that scales with their business.”

“This partnership with Nayax represents a major step forward for Energy Plus,” said Michael Elhav, Head of EV at E-Plug, an Energy Plus brand. “Nayax's end-to-end solution gives us the reliability and flexibility we need to scale our network across the U.S., while providing drivers with a seamless and consistent experience - whether they're paying at the charger or through our app. Having payments, operations, and management unified under one platform simplifies how we run our business and positions us to grow faster.”

Nayax will be showcasing its integrated EV charging and payment ecosystem at the EV Charging Summit & Expo 2026 in Las Vegas, March 17-19, at Booth #141.

About Nayax

Nayax is a global commerce enablement, payments and loyalty platform designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, management suite, and loyalty tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. With foundations and global leadership in serving unattended retail, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers' growth across multiple channels. As of December 31, 2025, Nayax has 13 global offices, approximately 1,200 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant acquirers and payment method integrations and is globally recognized as a payment facilitator. Nayax's mission is to improve our customers' revenue potential and operational efficiency — effectively and simply. For more information, please visit www.nayax.com.

About Energy Plus NY

Energy Plus NY is a turnkey provider of electric vehicle charging solutions, dedicated to advancing sustainable transportation through smart, reliable, and accessible charging technology. Serving commercial properties, municipalities, hospitality groups, and multifamily developments, Energy Plus NY delivers end-to-end solutions — from design and permitting to installation and activation, helping clients build profitable, future-ready EV charging programs. For more information, visit www.energyplusny.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "expect," "should," "plan," "intend," "estimate" and "potential," among others. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our intent, belief or current expectations, such as statements in this press release regarding our financial outlook, future business prospects and the impact of recent acquisitions or partnerships published by the Company. Forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to: our expectations regarding general market conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and other global economic trends; changes in consumer tastes and preferences; fluctuations in inflation, interest rate and exchange rates in the global economic environment; the availability of qualified personnel and the ability to retain such personnel; changes in commodity costs, labor, distribution and other operating costs; our ability to implement our growth strategy; changes in government regulation and tax matters; other factors that may affect our financial condition, liquidity and results of operations; general economic, political, demographic and business conditions in Israel, including the war in Israel that began on October 7, 2023 and global perspectives regarding that conflict; the success of operating initiatives, including advertising and promotional efforts and new product and concept development by us and our competitors; and other risk factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 9, 2026 (our "Annual Report"). The preceding list is not intended to be an exhaustive list of all of our forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations of future performance, taking into account the information currently available to us. These statements are only estimates based upon our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In particular, you should consider the risks provided under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

Nayax Public Relations Contact:

Scott Gamm

Strategy Voice Associates

Scott@strategyvoiceassociates.com

Nayax Investor Relations Contact:

Aaron Greenberg

Chief Strategy Officer

IR@nayax.com

E-Plug, an Energy Plus NY Brand Contact:

Michael Elhav

Head of EV

michael@eplug.com