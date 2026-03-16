Aluminum Extrusion Market Set to Hit USD 202.23 Billion by 2035, Driven by Rising Demand for Lightweight and Sustainable Materials | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Aluminum Extrusion Market size was valued at USD 93.41 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to touch USD 202.23 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.03% over the forecast period.

The market growth is attributed to increasing demand for materials that are light, durable, and resistant to corrosion, the need for complex shapes that offer higher strength and design flexibility, and the emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainable materials.





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The U.S. Aluminum Extrusion Market was estimated at USD 18.67 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 40.45 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 8%.

The market in the U.S. is significant due to increasing demand for aluminum extrusions, primarily driven by the need for lightweight materials in automotive manufacturing, increasing construction activities, and the use of energy-efficient materials and recyclable aluminum in industrial applications.

Rising Demand for Lightweight and High-Strength Materials in Manufacturing is Augmenting Market Expansion Globally

The increasing demand for lightweight and durable materials in transportation, construction, and industrial manufacturing, the industry-wide move to replace heavier materials with aluminum to enhance efficiency, and the need to develop structural materials that have a superior strength-to-weight ratio are the key factors contributing to the growth of the aluminum extrusion market share. These advanced manufacturing and sustainable materials adoption trends are driving the aluminum extrusion market base, market penetration in building and transportation marketplaces, and market share globally.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type

The aluminum profiles segment accounted for the highest revenue share of approximately 52.00% in 2025, owing to their extensive use in structural frameworks, window and door systems, and industrial equipment, as well as their ability to support complex designs. In comparison, the aluminum tubes segment is anticipated to achieve the highest CAGR of nearly 8.50% during the 2026–2035 period, driven by increasing demand in transportation systems, heat exchangers, and fluid transfer applications requiring lightweight and corrosion-resistant structures.

By Alloy Type

By 2025, the 6000 series alloys segment contributed the largest revenue share of 49.00% due to their excellent combination of strength, corrosion resistance, and ease of extrusion, making them suitable for structural components, building systems, and transportation equipment. The 5000 series alloys segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of about 8.90% between 2026 and 2035 due to their superior corrosion resistance and strong performance in demanding industrial manufacturing and transportation environments.

By End-Use Industry

The construction industry segment accounted for the largest share of the aluminum extrusion market with about 46.00%, owing to the extensive use of aluminum extrusions in building infrastructure, architectural structures, and prefabricated systems requiring long-term durability and recyclability. In addition, the automotive industry segment is slated to grow at the fastest rate with a CAGR of around 8.80% throughout the forecast period of 2026–2035, as manufacturers focus on lightweight materials to improve vehicle performance and reduce emissions through aluminum components in vehicle frames and structural systems.

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Regional Insights:

Asia-Pacific held the largest revenue share of over 54.6% in 2025 of the aluminum extrusion market due to expanding manufacturing capabilities, technological advancements in extrusion processes, and rising demand for energy-efficient structural materials across industries.

Key Players:

Norsk Hydro ASA

China Zhongwang Holdings Limited

Constellium SE

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation

Hindalco Industries Limited

Arconic Corporation

China Hongqiao Group Limited

UACJ Corporation

Alcoa Corporation

Bonnell Aluminum (Tredegar Corporation)

Gulf Extrusions Co. LLC

Jindal Aluminium Limited

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (CHALCO)

QALEX (Qatar Aluminium Extrusion Company)

Taishan Asia Pacific Group

Step-G (Step-G Industry Co., Ltd.)

EDMO Ltd.

Century Extrusions Limited

Balexco (Bahrain Aluminium Extrusion Company)

Alumex PLC

Recent Developments:

In February 2025, Norsk Hydro expanded its extrusion and recycling capabilities with advanced aluminum processing technologies, aiming to strengthen sustainable production and meet rising demand for lightweight industrial materials across its automotive and construction provider network.

In January 2025, China Zhongwang strengthened its industrial aluminum extrusion portfolio by expanding high-precision extrusion production lines, enhancing manufacturing capabilities and product delivery to support increasing demand from transportation and heavy industrial manufacturing sectors across Asia.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Alloy Development & Material Efficiency Metrics – helps you understand the adoption of sophisticated aluminum alloys and the efficiency of materials developed through the extrusion process, helping stakeholders assess the efficiency of aluminum materials used in construction, automotive, and industrial applications.

helps you understand the adoption of sophisticated aluminum alloys and the efficiency of materials developed through the extrusion process, helping stakeholders assess the efficiency of aluminum materials used in construction, automotive, and industrial applications. Regulatory Compliance & Sustainability Metrics – helps you assess how effectively aluminum extrusion providers comply with global recycling standards and carbon emission regulations, while also analyzing integration capabilities with circular economy initiatives and sustainable manufacturing frameworks.

– helps you assess how effectively aluminum extrusion providers comply with global recycling standards and carbon emission regulations, while also analyzing integration capabilities with circular economy initiatives and sustainable manufacturing frameworks. Implementation & Operational Performance Metrics – helps you evaluate production timelines, manufacturing costs, and operational efficiency, while also identifying potential cost savings and return on investment achieved through advanced extrusion technologies in industrial ecosystems.

– helps you evaluate production timelines, manufacturing costs, and operational efficiency, while also identifying potential cost savings and return on investment achieved through advanced extrusion technologies in industrial ecosystems. Feature Utilization & Technological Adoption Analysis – helps you understand the adoption of advanced extrusion features such as precision profiles, seamless tubes, and customized alloy compositions, enabling companies to identify areas of technological innovation and future investment opportunities.

– helps you understand the adoption of advanced extrusion features such as precision profiles, seamless tubes, and customized alloy compositions, enabling companies to identify areas of technological innovation and future investment opportunities. Energy Efficiency & Carbon Footprint Compliance Metrics – helps you analyze the effectiveness of energy-efficient production frameworks, including the adoption of low-carbon technologies, the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, and compliance with evolving environmental regulations governing aluminum manufacturing.

– helps you analyze the effectiveness of energy-efficient production frameworks, including the adoption of low-carbon technologies, the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, and compliance with evolving environmental regulations governing aluminum manufacturing. End-User Satisfaction & Trust Benchmarking – helps you gauge the level of trust and satisfaction among construction firms and automotive OEMs through metrics such as Net Promoter Score (NPS), perceived material quality levels, and supplier performance across reliability, customization capability, and support services.

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