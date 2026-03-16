1847 Holdings Reports Preliminary Consolidated Unaudited 2025 Results with 207% Revenue Growth to $48.3 Million; Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA Reach $66.1 Million and $10.4 Million, Respectively

CMD Generated $40.5 Million in Preliminary Unaudited 2025 Revenue, Representing 32% Year-Over-Year Growth Compared with CMD’s Full-Year 2024 Pro Forma Revenue, Which Reflects the Full Year of CMD Operations for Comparability

CMD’s Preliminary Unaudited 2025 Net Income was $6.9 Million, Compared to Pro Forma Net Income of $7.5 Million in the Prior Year, a 7% Year-Over-Year Decrease. Adjusted EBITDA Increased to $14.3 Million from $7.7 Million in the Prior Year on a Pro Forma Basis, a 84% Year-Over-Year Increase

CMD Management Noted a Record Bid Pipeline Exceeding $160 Million

Kyle’s Generated $6.6 Million in Preliminary Unaudited 2025 Revenue, Up 24% from $5.3 Million in 2024. Net Loss Increased to $1.3 Million from $1.0 Million in the Prior Year, While Adjusted EBITDA More Than Doubled $1.1 Million from $0.6 Million

Preliminary Consolidated Unaudited Gross Profit Increased to $23.9 Million from $7.8 Million, a 208% Year-Over-Year Increase

NEW YORK, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1847 Holdings LLC (OTC: LBRA) (“1847” or the “Company”), a diversified acquisition holding company focused on identifying and monetizing overlooked, deep-value businesses, today announced preliminary unaudited results for fiscal year 2025.

Consolidated Preliminary Unaudited 2025 Financial Highlights:

2025 2024 Change Revenues $48.3 million $15.7 million +207% Gross Profit $23.9 million $7.8 million +208% Operating Income (Loss) $4.5 million $(12.0) million +$16.5 million Net Income (Loss) $66.1 million $(100.5) million +$166.6 million Total Adjusted EBITDA $10.4 million $(3.3) million +$13.7 million

Ellery W. Roberts, CEO of 1847 Holdings, commented, “Our preliminary consolidated unaudited 2025 results reinforce the strength of our operating businesses and the disciplined execution of our strategy across the portfolio. CMD delivered approximately $40.5 million in revenue during the year, representing roughly 32% year-over-year growth compared with CMD’s full-year 2024 pro forma revenue, which reflects the full year of CMD operations for comparability. The increase in consolidated unaudited revenues reflects the full-year contribution of CMD in 2025 compared to a partial-year contribution in 2024, along with continued organic growth across the portfolio.”

CMD’s preliminary net income decreased to approximately $6.9 million compared to approximately $7.5 million in pro forma net income in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA increased to approximately $14.3 million compared to approximately $7.7 million in pro forma Adjusted EBITDA in the prior year. This meaningful expansion in profitability reflects both the scale of CMD’s operations and the company’s ability to leverage fixed costs as revenue grows, while maintaining operational discipline.

“Importantly, many of the strategic initiatives undertaken by CMD throughout 2025 — including geographic expansion into markets such as Utah and Arizona and deeper engagement with large national homebuilders — are only beginning to gain traction and are not yet fully reflected in our reported results. In February 2026, CMD secured more than $4 million in new multifamily and tract home contract awards. We believe that CMD is well positioned for meaningful revenue growth in 2026, supported by a robust bid pipeline exceeding $160 million, the largest in CMD's history. However, there can be no assurance that pending bids will result in contract awards or revenue. This strong pipeline of anticipated near-term awards reinforces our confidence in CMD’s trajectory and in our broader strategy for sustainable expansion. As these initiatives continue to scale, we believe they may serve as key drivers of growth and profitability in 2026 and beyond. See "Forward-Looking Statements" below.”

“We are also seeing encouraging momentum across several of our other businesses. Kyle’s continued to deliver strong growth and improved profitability, while we are actively repositioning WOLO and ICD to capture new opportunities in e-commerce logistics and high-growth construction markets, respectively. Taken together, we believe the performance of our operating companies highlights the underlying value within our portfolio and supports our long-term strategy of building, scaling and optimizing strong niche businesses.”

“At the corporate level, we also made significant progress simplifying and streamlining the organization. Corporate operating expenses declined significantly compared to the prior year as we streamlined the organization and reduced holding company overhead, allowing management to focus resources on operational execution and growth within our subsidiaries.”

“With strong momentum across our operating companies, an expanding pipeline of opportunities, and a streamlined corporate structure, we believe 1847 is well positioned to pursue sustained growth and long-term value for shareholders. See "Forward-Looking Statements" below,” concluded Mr. Roberts.

The preliminary financial results described in this press release are unaudited and based on management's current estimates. These figures are subject to completion of the Company's customary financial closing procedures and review by the Company's independent registered public accounting firm. No assurance can be given that final audited results will not differ materially from these preliminary estimates, and any such differences could be significant. The Company expects to file its audited financial results for fiscal 2025 with the Securities and Exchange Commission in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is expected to be filed within the applicable deadline.

Consolidated Preliminary EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

The Company reported consolidated preliminary Adjusted EBITDA of $10,365,540 in FY 2025, as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $(3,309,879) for FY 2024. The Company defines EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA before other income (expense), gain on disposal of property and equipment, amortization of debt discounts, loss on settlement of debt, loss on extinguishment of debt, gain (loss) on change in fair value of warrant liabilities, gain on change in fair value of derivative liabilities, impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, loss on abandonment of right-of-use asset, non-recurring professional and acquisition-related fees, and management fees. Both EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”), and should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, earnings as an indicator of operating performance or cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. The Company believes the presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is relevant and useful by enhancing the readers’ ability to understand the Company’s operating performance. The Company’s management utilizes EBITDA as a means to measure performance. The Company’s measurements of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar titled measures reported by other companies.

The table below reconciles consolidated preliminary EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, both non-GAAP measures, to GAAP net income (loss) for years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024.

Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Net income (loss) $ 66,095,185 $ (100,527,409 ) Net (income) loss from discontinued operations 921,772 (6,276,845 ) Interest expense 7,036,424 4,262,224 Income tax provision (benefit) 2,353,000 (702,000 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,425,349 655,658 EBITDA 77,831,730 (102,588,372 ) Other expense 79,278 1,263,983 Gain on disposal of property and equipment (43,570 ) (13,000 ) Amortization of debt discounts 1,538,773 9,047,721 Loss on extinguishment of debt 3,126,338 4,709,793 Loss on settlement of debt 500,000 – (Gain) loss on change in fair value of warrant liabilities (76,904,488 ) 77,638,662 Gain on change in fair value of derivative liabilities (185,000 ) (1,401,373 ) Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets – 679,175 Loss on abandonment of right-of-use asset 112,705 – Non-recurring professional fees and acquisition-related fees 3,209,774 5,086,532 Management fees 1,100,000 2,267,000 Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,365,540 $ (3,309,879 )

The table below reconciles CMD’s preliminary EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, both non-GAAP measures, to GAAP net income for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, with prior-year results presented on a pro forma basis for comparability.

Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Net income $ 6,927,579 $ 7,463,469 Interest expense 399 53,632 Income tax provision 1,704,000 49,000 Depreciation and amortization 914,307 211,181 EBITDA 9,546,285 7,777,282 Other (income) expense 79,278 (41,163 ) Non-recurring professional and acquisition-related fees 1,125,954 – Management fees 300,000 – 1847 corporate-related expenses 3,207,583 – Adjusted EBITDA $ 14,259,100 $ 7,736,119

The table below reconciles Kyle’s preliminary EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, both non-GAAP measures, to GAAP net loss for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024.

Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Net loss $ (1,280,431 ) $ (1,004,216 ) Interest expense 113,552 90,841 Income tax provision (benefit) 650,000 (157,000 ) Depreciation and amortization 494,548 575,835 EBITDA (22,331 ) (494,540 ) Other expense – 136,192 Loss on extinguishment of debt 458,218 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets – 355,207 Management fees 250,000 187,500 1847 corporate-related expenses 441,416 377,354 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,127,303 $ 561,713

About 1847 Holdings LLC

1847 Holdings LLC (OTC: LBRA), a diversified acquisition holding company, was founded by Ellery W. Roberts, a former partner of Parallel Investment Partners, Saunders Karp & Megrue, and Principal of Lazard Freres Strategic Realty Investors. 1847 Holdings' investment thesis is that capital market inefficiencies have left the founders and/or stakeholders of many small business enterprises or lower-middle market businesses with limited exit options despite the intrinsic value of their business. Given this dynamic, 1847 Holdings can consistently acquire businesses it views as "solid" for reasonable multiples of cash flow and then deploy resources to strengthen the infrastructure and systems of those businesses in order to improve operations. These improvements may lead to a sale or IPO of an operating subsidiary at higher valuations than the purchase price and/or alternatively, an operating subsidiary may be held in perpetuity and contribute to 1847 Holdings' ability to pay regular and special dividends to shareholders. For more information, visit www.1847holdings.com.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about 1847 Holdings' view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs, assumptions and expectations of our future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available to it. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause our actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include but are not limited to the risks set forth in "Risk Factors" included in our SEC filings.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: +1 (212) 671-1020

Email: LBRA@crescendo-ir.com