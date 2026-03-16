Bitdeer Launches SEALMINER DL1 Air: Achieving 149 J/GH Power Efficiency and 25 GH/s for Scrypt Mining

SINGAPORE, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ: BTDR) (“Bitdeer” or the “Company”), a world-leading technology company for AI and Bitcoin mining infrastructure, today announced the launch of its latest self-developed mining machine, the SEALMINER DL1 Air. Optimized for the Scrypt algorithm, the DL1 Air provides a robust, industrial-grade solution for professional operators, supporting a range of coins headlined by Litecoin (LTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE).

By leveraging Bitdeer’s proprietary ASIC technology, the DL1 Air focuses on long-term operational stability and advanced power management to meet the growing demand for high-efficiency mining hardware.





Key Specifications of the SEALMINER DL1 Air*:

Hash Rate: 25 GH/s

25 GH/s Power Efficiency: 149 J/GH

149 J/GH Power Consumption: 3725W

3725W Supported Coins: Litecoin (LTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Bellscoin (BELLS), Junkcoin (JKC), Luckycoin (LKY), and Pepecoin (PEP)

The DL1 Air features three distinct operating modes—Normal, High Hashrate, and a proprietary Low Power Mode—allowing operators to seamlessly tailor performance to their environment. While the Normal and High Hashrate settings balance stable output with energy efficiency, the Low Power Mode offers a strategic advantage for cost optimization or navigating grid constraints. In this mode, the hashrate can reach 20.5 GH/s, with power efficiency further optimized to 136 J/GH.

The unit inherits the validated SEALMINER Air Cooling architecture, featuring compact dimensions of 197 × 365 × 292 mm and a net weight of 15.5 kg for ease of maintenance and high-density deployment.

The SEALMINER DL1 Air underscores the Company’s commitment to technical excellence and transparency across the Scrypt ecosystem. Bitdeer will continue to uphold the principles of "Innovation, Efficiency, and Stability,” offering global miners higher-quality and more reliable products and services.

*Note: Product performance may vary by ±5% in hashrate and power efficiency, and ±10% in power consumption. Final specifications are based on the delivered units.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer is a world-leading technology company for AI and Bitcoin mining infrastructure. Bitdeer is committed to providing comprehensive Bitcoin mining solutions for its customers and building AI computational infrastructure to support the AI revolution. Bitdeer handles complex processes involved in computing such as equipment procurement, transport logistics, data center design and construction, equipment management, and daily operations. Bitdeer also offers advanced cloud capabilities to customers with high demand for artificial intelligence. Headquartered in Singapore, Bitdeer has deployed data centers across multiple countries, including the United States, Norway, Bhutan, and Ethiopia.

About SEALMINER

SEALMINER, a pioneering brand of mining machines under Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ: BTDR), specializes in offering efficient and sustainable mining solutions. SEALMINER integrates Bitdeer's self-developed SEAL series of mining chips manufactured using advanced process nodes. By continuously improving power efficiency ratios, SEALMINER is dedicated to providing innovative, efficient, and reliable products and services to customers worldwide. To learn more, visit https://www.bitdeer.com/ or follow Bitdeer on X @BitdeerOfficial and LinkedIn @Bitdeer .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the expected performance, efficiency, deployment, mining output, or potential returns relating to Bitdeer’s products. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, changes in cryptocurrency market prices, network difficulty and global hash rate, mining pool performance, electricity costs, operating conditions, regulatory developments, supply chain constraints, technological performance of the products, as well as potential risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Bitdeer’s annual report on Form 20-F, as well as those discussed in Bitdeer’s subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond Bitdeer’s control. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. Bitdeer specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether due to new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers should not rely upon the information on this page as current or accurate after its publication date.

Contacts

For Promotional Partnerships

marketing@bitdeer.com

For Sales Consultations

sales@bitdeer.com

Public Relations

pr@bitdeer.com

Investor Relations

tesh.dahya@bitdeer.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/99ce2e9f-69cc-46b5-bce8-2697790af1da