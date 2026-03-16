Commercial Insurance Market to Surpass USD 1,926.18 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Commercial Insurance Market size is estimated at USD 934.57 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1926.18 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.50% over the forecast period of 2026–2035.

The growth of the market is driven by increasing knowledge of risk exposure across industries such as construction, healthcare, and manufacturing, government policies mandating coverage, and the quick integration of digital technologies like AI and blockchain for immediate procurement and claims processing.





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The U.S. Commercial Insurance Market is estimated at USD 271.93 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 416.83 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.47%.

The U.S. represents the largest market for commercial insurance, primarily driven by the rising demand for customized insurance services, a strong focus on risk management for cyber-attacks and liability protection, and the digitalization that provides SMEs with improved access to insurance services.

Increasing Business Risk Awareness and Regulatory Compliance is Augmenting Market Expansion Globally

The increasing awareness among businesses about financial risks due to unforeseen circumstances such as cyber-attacks and natural disasters, strict government regulations related to employee safety and data protection, and the need for industry-specific insurance coverage in sectors like construction and technology are the main factors driving the growth of the commercial insurance market share. These risk mitigation and business continuity enabling trends are propelling the market's base, penetrating digital and AI-driven underwriting marketplaces, and increasing the market share internationally.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Distribution Channel

The agents & brokers segment accounted for the highest revenue share of approximately 59% in 2025, owing to the personal touch and bespoke insurance solutions organized through comprehensive risk assessments, leveraging extensive networks and long-lasting client relationships. In comparison, the direct response segment is anticipated to achieve the highest CAGR of nearly 8.96% during the 2026–2035 period, driven by the use of digital technology to offer insurance services directly to consumers, which is especially attractive to small and medium-sized businesses seeking flexible, on-demand options.

By Type

By 2025, the liability insurance segment contributed the largest revenue share of 35% due to its importance in safeguarding businesses against lawsuits and financial risks, offering policies such as general liability, professional indemnity, and product liability insurance. The commercial property insurance segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of about 9.21% between 2026 and 2035 due to the growing awareness for protection of assets from potential loss caused by natural hazards and unexpected events.

By Industrial Vertical

The transportation & logistics segment accounted for the largest share of the commercial insurance market with about 22%, owing to its exposure to diverse risks ranging from cargo damage to regulatory compliance challenges, fueled by the global rise of e-commerce and supply chain complexities. In addition, the IT & telecom segment is slated to grow at the fastest rate with a CAGR of around 8.59% throughout the forecast period of 2026–2035, as the industry becomes increasingly susceptible to cyber-attacks, data breaches, and technology disruptions, requiring comprehensive cyber risk management solutions.

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Regional Insights:

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing segment in the commercial insurance market with a CAGR of 11.55%, as rapid urbanization, industrialization, and growing awareness of risk management among businesses in countries like China, India, and Southeast Asia is increasing.

North America held the largest revenue share of over 42% in 2025 of the commercial insurance market due to the presence of prominent insurance companies, a well-organized regulatory framework, and strong adoption of commercial insurance offerings in the construction, healthcare, and manufacturing sectors.

Key Players:

Allianz SE

American International Group Inc.

Aon plc

Aviva plc

Axa S.A.

Chubb Limited

Direct Line Insurance Group plc

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd.

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.

CNA Financial Corporation

Liberty Mutual Insurance Group

Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.

Travelers Companies, Inc.

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance

Munich Re

Sompo Holdings, Inc.

Swiss Re Ltd.

Generali Group

Recent Developments:

In December 2024, Aviva plc agreed to acquire Direct Line Insurance Group plc for approximately £3.7 billion, aiming to create the UK's largest motor insurer and expand its footprint in the commercial insurance sector while enhancing product offerings across its provider network.

In September 2023, AIG's subsidiary, Corebridge Financial, agreed to sell its UK life insurance business, AIG Life Limited, to Aviva plc for £460 million, as part of AIG's strategy to streamline its portfolio and focus on core U.S. life and retirement solutions.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Risk Assessment & Underwriting Accuracy Metrics – helps you understand how AI, blockchain, and big data analytics are improving the accuracy of underwriting and combating fraud, enabling stakeholders to evaluate the reliability and efficiency of digital insurance solutions used across various industries.

– helps you understand how AI, blockchain, and big data analytics are improving the accuracy of underwriting and combating fraud, enabling stakeholders to evaluate the reliability and efficiency of digital insurance solutions used across various industries. Regulatory Compliance & Coverage Adequacy Metrics – helps you assess how effectively commercial insurance providers comply with government regulations on employee safety, environmental protection, and data privacy, while also analyzing policy structures for industry-specific coverage adequacy.

– helps you assess how effectively commercial insurance providers comply with government regulations on employee safety, environmental protection, and data privacy, while also analyzing policy structures for industry-specific coverage adequacy. Implementation & Operational Performance Metrics – helps you evaluate claims processing timelines, policy management costs, and digital adoption efficiency, while also identifying the potential operational cost savings and return on investment achieved through technology-enabled insurance platforms.

– helps you evaluate claims processing timelines, policy management costs, and digital adoption efficiency, while also identifying the potential operational cost savings and return on investment achieved through technology-enabled insurance platforms. Feature Utilization & Technological Adoption Analysis – helps you understand the adoption of advanced insurance features such as usage-based products, telematics integration, and real-time risk monitoring, enabling companies to identify areas of technological innovation and future investment opportunities.

– helps you understand the adoption of advanced insurance features such as usage-based products, telematics integration, and real-time risk monitoring, enabling companies to identify areas of technological innovation and future investment opportunities. Cyber Risk & Data Security Compliance Metrics – helps you analyze the effectiveness of cyber liability frameworks, including the adoption of proactive threat detection, the incidence of data breaches, and compliance with evolving data protection regulations governing digital businesses.

– helps you analyze the effectiveness of cyber liability frameworks, including the adoption of proactive threat detection, the incidence of data breaches, and compliance with evolving data protection regulations governing digital businesses. SME Satisfaction & Trust Benchmarking – helps you gauge the level of trust and satisfaction among small and medium-scale enterprises through metrics such as Net Promoter Score (NPS), perceived affordability levels, and insurer performance across customization capability, claims responsiveness, and support services.

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