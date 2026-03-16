Deutsche Lufthansa AG to Present at the OTCQX Best Virtual Investor Conference March 19th

FRANKFURT, Germany, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deutsche Lufthansa AG (EXCHANGE: LHA.XE), headquarter based in Frankfurt, Germany, focused on the aviation industry, today announced that Marc-Dominic Nettesheim, Head of Investor Relations Lufthansa Group, will present live at the OTCQX Best Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on March 19th, 2026

DATE: March 19th

TIME: 12:30 PM ET

REGISTER HERE

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Lufthansa Group recently released their FY 2025 financials with the following highlights:

Adjusted EBIT: 2.0 bn€ (+19% vs. 2024)

Adjusted EBIT margin: 4.9% (+0.5%p vs. 2024)

Adjusted Free Cash Flow: 1.2 bn€ (+41% vs. 2024)

Cost discipline at our airlines: Q4 2025 unit cost increase held to just +0.1% despite ongoing system-wide inflation.

Lufthansa Airlines Turnround Program is on track: Lufthansa Airlines returned to profitability (148 m€ Adj. EBIT in 2025) thanks to successful reestablishment of operational stability, advancing premiumization and crew productivity enhancement.

Minority stake in ITA Airways with positive Adjusted EBIT contribution of 90 m€

Logistics & MRO: Logistics profit up 29% vs. 2024, MRO revenue above 8 bn€ for the first time.

Outlook: 2026 will be a year of continued progress – Lufthansa Group is guiding a significant Adj. EBIT increase vs. 2025 fueled by capacity growth focused on intercontinental routes, advancing fleet renewal and cost discipline. Please keep in mind that our guidance is maintained despite the current Middle East crisis, but the situation there has obviously increased the level of uncertainty.

Lufthansa Group hosted a capital markets day in September 2025 with the following mid-term strategic outlook:

Maximization of synergies by consistently promoting integration within the Group

For network airlines balanced growth, transformation programs and fleet renewal will pave the way for greater profitability

Point-to-point airline segment, MRO and Logistics business complete Lufthansa Group's broad portfolio

Lufthansa Group’s new financial mid-term targets for 2028-2030: 8-10% Adjusted EBIT margin 15-20% Adjusted Return on Capital Employed >2.5 bn€ in Adjusted Free Cash Flow per year





About Deutsche Lufthansa AG

Lufthansa Group is an aviation group with operations worldwide. As the biggest European airline group by revenue and fleet size, it plays a leading role in the aviation sector. With 103,255 employees, Lufthansa Group generated revenue of 39,597 m€ in FY 2025.

The Lufthansa Group consists of the business segments Passenger Airlines (containing several network airlines and the point-to-point carrier Eurowings), Logistics and MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul).

The Passenger Airlines business segment includes the network airlines Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines. As part of a multi-hub strategy, they offer their passengers a broad range of flights from their hubs in Frankfurt, Munich, Zurich, Vienna and Brussels. Closely affiliated to Lufthansa Airlines are the regional airlines Lufthansa CityLine, Lufthansa City Airlines and Air Dolomiti as well as Discover Airlines, the Lufthansa Group’s German holiday airline. Edelweiss, the leading Swiss holiday airline, is closely affiliated to SWISS. In addition, the Lufthansa Group purchased 41% of the shares in ITA Airways in 2025 and intends to acquire the remainder of the shares in this Italian network airline at a later date.

In contrast to the network airlines mentioned above, Eurowings provides a range of point-to-point connections for short- and medium-haul destinations, in particular from German-speaking countries.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Deutsche Lufthansa AG

Marc-Dominic Nettesheim

Head of Investor Relations

Investor.relations@dlh.de

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com