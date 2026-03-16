MACOM Enables High Density Copper Interconnects for Next Generation Scale-Up Connectivity

LOWELL, Mass., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. (“MACOM”), a leading supplier of semiconductor products, today announced the availability of its latest copper connectivity solution – the MACD-41804 Cable Driver with Equalizer, designed to enable low power, high density copper interconnects for next generation scale-up applications. MACOM’s line of cable drivers and equalizers presents a compelling alternative to retimed architectures, offering significant advantages, including lower power consumption, reduced latency and lower overall system costs.

The latest addition to the product line, the MACD-41804 Cable Driver with Equalizer, complements MACOM’s existing portfolio of multi-channel equalizer devices and offers next generation performance and flexibility.

“MACOM is focused on delivering differentiated connectivity solutions that enable high performance scale-up architectures,” said Stephen G. Daly, President and Chief Executive Officer, MACOM. “Our new cable driver solution can enable customers to increase data transmission throughput while maintaining the benefits of copper, which include lower power and cost as compared to optics.”

The MACD-41804 integrates input equalization, broad dynamic range, optional gain adaptation and mission mode diagnostics. The MACD-41804 is tailored for cost and power efficient links across a variety of form factors including 1.6T OSFP. The addition of gain adaptation and associated diagnostics features provides users with enhanced link capabilities as well as monitoring feedback, translating to power and cost-efficient copper connectivity. It is available in bumped die used in compact flip-chip packaging, supporting high volume manufacturing. MACOM will demonstrate this solution at Booth 1227 at OFC 2026 in Los Angeles, CA from March 17 to 19, 2026. For more information, visit www.macom.com.

About MACOM

MACOM designs and manufactures semiconductor products for telecommunications, industrial and defense and data center applications. Headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, MACOM has design centers and sales offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia. MACOM is certified to the ISO9001 international quality standard and ISO14001 environmental management standard.

Company Contact:

MACOM Technology Solutions Inc.

Stephen Ferranti

Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

P: 978-656-2977

E: stephen.ferranti@macom.com