Wearable Devices Strengthens AI Advisory Board with Former Google and Qualcomm Executives to Accelerate ai6 Labs’ Vision

Yokneam Illit, Israel, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW) (“Wearable Devices” or the “Company”), a technology growth company specializing in artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered touchless sensing wearables, today announced a significant expansion of its AI expert advisory board. This strategic enhancement strengthens the Company's commitment to advancing neural AI innovation through ai6 Labs.

The recently launched ai6 Labs is focused on advancing the Company’s revolutionary neural AI technology powered by non-invasive electromyography (EMG) technology and the Mudra platform, supporting a closed-loop ecosystem designed to seamlessly connect human intent with digital reality. Unlike fragmented research efforts or isolated products, this integrated platform integrates deep foundational research, commercialization, and rapid AI experimentation into a virtuous cycle that accelerates innovation, redefining touchless, intent-driven human-machine interaction and positioning Wearable Devices at the forefront of the next era in computing.

Leor Stern has joined the advisory board as Senior AI Advisor for strategic growth. Bringing deep expertise from

leading AI, wearables, and digital health teams at Google, including several acquisitions in wearables (including Fitbit and Misfit technologies for Wear OS) and developing AI-integrated smartwatch platforms at Cronologics Corporation (which Google acquired), Leor will help guide the Company’s strategy, value proposition, growth and partnerships as the Company continues to expand its global activities.

Leor joins Pankaj Kedia, Senior AI Advisor for the past three years, a globally renowned AI thought leader and former executive from Qualcomm and Intel Corp. with extensive experience incubating and growing businesses across the data center and smart edge AI devices (including IoT, wearables, audio, PCs and smartphones). Pankaj has decided to extend his collaboration and continue to support the Company’s AI initiatives.

This builds on the recent appointment of Ron Kaldes as Head of Growth, AI & Innovation, who brings consumer tech leadership (including roles related to Microsoft Xbox and Nintendo/LEGO distribution) and AI strategy to drive ai6 Labs initiatives, including the Mudra Experience Studio, a universal neural input platform for extended reality (“XR”) and AI developers.

Together, Leor, Pankaj, and Ron will support and accelerate the development and execution of the Company’s AI strategy.

“We are thrilled to deepen our AI leadership in this transformative moment for ai6 Labs,” said Asher Dahan, Chief Executive Officer of Wearable Devices. “With Leor’s strategic wearables expertise, Pankaj’s visionary AI insights and Ron’s growth execution, we are accelerating breakthroughs in touchless, intent-driven interfaces that redefine human-machine interaction.”

Leor Stern commented: “Wearable Devices and ai6 Labs are pioneering the future of neural AI in wearables. I’m excited to contribute to unlocking massive market opportunities, forging key partnerships, and positioning the Company as the leader in bridging human intent to digital reality.”

Pankaj Kedia added: “We are at an opportune time in the industry where the convergence of AI, wearables, and sensing will transform user experiences across consumer and enterprise sectors. The momentum behind ai6 Labs is exciting, from neural gesture standardization to AI-assisted development. I look forward to continued collaboration in helping bring next-generation experiences across the range of smart edge AI devices.”

About Wearable Devices

Wearable Devices Ltd. (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW) is a growth company pioneering human-computer interaction through its AI-powered neural input touchless technology. Leveraging proprietary sensors, software, and advanced AI algorithms, the Company’s consumer products - the Mudra Band and Mudra Link - are defining the neural input category both for wrist-worn devices and for brain-computer interfaces. These products enable touch-free, intuitive control of digital devices using gestures across multiple operating systems.

Operating through a dual-channel model of direct-to-consumer sales and enterprise licensing and collaborations, Wearable Devices empowers consumers with stylish, functional wearables for enhanced experiences in gaming, productivity, and XR. In the business sector, the Company provides enterprise partners with advanced input solutions for immersive and interactive environments, from augmented reality/virtual reality/XR to smart environments. By setting the standard for neural input in the XR ecosystem, Wearable Devices is shaping the future of seamless, natural user experiences across some of the world’s fastest-growing tech markets. The newly launched ai6 Labs ecosystem accelerates this vision by integrating research, products, and AI breakthroughs. Wearable Devices’ ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols “WLDS” and “WLDSW,” respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or other comparable terms. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss the potential benefits and capabilities of our technologies and products, the expected impact of ai6 Labs and related initiatives, our plans to advance neural AI and human-machine interaction technologies, the potential expansion of our partnerships and market opportunities, and the anticipated role of our advisory board and leadership team in supporting the Company’s AI strategy and growth. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding our strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the trading of our ordinary shares or warrants and the development of a liquid trading market; our ability to successfully market our products and services; the acceptance of our products and services by customers; our continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for our products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other security and telecom products and services; the effects of changes in the cybersecurity and telecom markets; our ability to successfully develop new products and services; our success establishing and maintaining collaborative, strategic alliance agreements, licensing and supplier arrangements; our ability to comply with applicable regulations; and the other risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed on March 12, 2026 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Michal Efraty

IR@wearabledevices.co.il