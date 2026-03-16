Germany Agricultural Machinery Market Report 2026: Shares Analysis, Market Dynamics, Company Profiles and Growth Forecasts to 2031

Dublin, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Agricultural Machinery - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report segments the market by type with value forecasts in USD.

The German agricultural machinery market is poised for significant growth, with projected market values rising from USD 10.6 billion in 2025 to USD 11.05 billion in 2026, and reaching USD 13.64 billion by 2031. This growth is driven by a 4.28% CAGR over the 2026-2031 period.

Despite a decline in equipment registrations and reduced farm incomes, strong demand for tractors and rapid adoption of irrigation systems bolster the market. Precision and autonomous technologies are increasingly popular as farmers address labor shortages, emission targets, and water stress due to climate changes.

Manufacturers focus on scaling retrofit kits with ISOBUS compliance and smart-connected features to integrate older machinery, lowering entry barriers into modern farming technologies. OEMs are also implementing creative financing models, easing the financial burden for farmers with high upfront costs. Policy incentives, such as the EUR 6.2 billion (USD 6.8 billion) annual CAP transfers, provide resilience against fluctuating commodity prices.

Aging Workforce and Labor Scarcity

The agricultural sector in Germany is coping with labor shortages driven by an aging workforce. This has accelerated mechanization and automation efforts. Government support exists for mini-robots and other technologies that fill hiring gaps, while plug-and-play interfaces and retrofit kits enable smart implement integration into older machinery. The demand for autonomous solutions is on the rise, enhancing productivity across varied farm operations.

EU and Federal Subsidies for Precision-Machinery Purchases

Reforms in the EU and German policies are boosting investments in precision agriculture technologies. CAP reforms have increased green premium incentives, nudging farmers towards precision sprayers and smart irrigation systems. Reliefs like the EUR 0.21480 per liter (USD 0.24) tax cut on gas-oil are reducing the operational costs of high-tech tractors. Initiatives like ILU 2023 further support emission-curbing machinery investments, aligning economic incentives with environmental objectives and strengthening farming infrastructure.

High Upfront Costs and Long Payback Period

The high capital cost of cutting-edge agricultural equipment presents a barrier, especially for smaller farms. Large combines and precision implements require significant investments, and rising financing costs have extended the payback period. Consequently, many farmers delay equipment upgrades, slowing market turnover and affecting sales. This dynamic underscores the challenges in modernizing the agricultural machinery market, where affordability and ROI remain central issues.

Additional Market Drivers and Challenges

Rapid adoption of smart-connected implements and ISOBUS standards

Carbon footprint regulations encouraging Tier-V and electric tractors

Concerns about cybersecurity and data ownership in digital fleets

Segment Analysis

Tractors accounted for 62.28% of the market share in 2025, maintaining dominance. Even with decreased registrations, the demand persists due to the energy efficiency and compatibility of smart implements. ISOBUS retrofits and plug-and-play upgrades offer modernization paths instead of full replacements. Electric tractors are also gaining traction, notably in vegetable farming and municipal services. Innovations like the e100 Vario indicate a gradual shift towards electrification as battery technology progresses.

Irrigation machinery shows the highest growth rate at a 6.56% CAGR through 2031, spurred by climate change and water-efficient farming needs. Adoption, although moderate, is catalyzed by drought and changing weather, prompting a shift from supplemental to essential irrigation systems, supported by government subsidies and energy tax incentives.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Ageing-workforce-driven Labor Scarcity

4.2.2 EU and Federal Subsidies for Precision-Machinery Purchases

4.2.3 Rapid Adoption of Smart-connected Implements and ISOBUS Standards

4.2.4 Carbon-footprint Regulations Favouring Tier-V and Electric Tractors

4.2.5 Autonomous Multi-task Platforms Gaining Pilot Traction

4.2.6 Suitable OEM Finance Models

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Upfront Cost and Long Payback Period

4.3.2 Cybersecurity and Data Ownership Concerns in Digitally Enabled Fleets

4.3.3 Margin Pressure from Falling Commodity Prices and Volatile Energy Costs

4.3.4 Regulatory Uncertainty over Pesticide Reduction and Nitrogen Caps

4.4 Regulatory Landscape

4.5 Technological Outlook

4.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.6.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 Market Size and Growth Forecasts (Value)

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Tractors

5.1.1.1 By Horse-Power

5.1.1.1.1 Less than 40 HP

5.1.1.1.2 40-100 HP

5.1.1.1.3 101-150 HP

5.1.1.1.4 Above 150 HP

5.1.1.2 By Tractor Type

5.1.1.2.1 Compact Utility

5.1.1.2.2 Utility

5.1.1.2.3 Row-Crop

5.1.2 Plowing and Cultivating Machinery

5.1.2.1 Plows

5.1.2.2 Harrows

5.1.2.3 Cultivators and Tillers

5.1.2.4 Others (Ridger, Rotary tillers, etc.)

5.1.3 Planting Machinery

5.1.3.1 Seed Drills

5.1.3.2 Planters

5.1.3.3 Spreaders

5.1.3.4 Others(Transplanters, Precision Seeders, etc.)

5.1.4 Harvesting Machinery

5.1.4.1 Combine Harvesters

5.1.4.2 Forage Harvesters

5.1.4.3 Others (Potato Harvesters, Potato Harvesters, etc.)

5.1.5 Haying and Forage Machinery

5.1.5.1 Mowers

5.1.5.2 Balers

5.1.5.3 Others (Rakes, Tedders, etc.)

5.1.6 Irrigation Machinery

5.1.6.1 Sprinkler

5.1.6.2 Drip

5.1.6.3 Others (Micro-Sprinklers, Center-Pivot Irrigation, etc.)

5.1.7 Other Types



6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 AGCO Corporation

6.4.2 Deere & Company

6.4.3 CLAAS KGaA mbH

6.4.4 CNH Industrial N.V.

6.4.5 Kubota Corporation

6.4.6 SDF S.p.A.

6.4.7 Lemken Beteiligungs-GmbH

6.4.8 Maschinenfabrik Bernard KRONE GmbH & Co.KG

6.4.9 Horsch Holding SE

6.4.10 GRIMME Landmaschinenfabrik GmbH & Co. KG

6.4.11 AMAZONEN-Werke H. Dreyer GmbH & Co. KG

6.4.12 Rauch Landmaschinenfabrik GmbH

6.4.13 Kalverkamp Innovation GmbH (Nexat GmbH)

6.4.14 Duport Machinery (Gustrower Maschinenbau GmbH)



7 Market Opportunities and Future Outlook



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/syg86s

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