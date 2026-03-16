Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 9 February 2026 up to 5 August 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 09 to 13 March 2026:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 6,514 101,683,860 9 March 2026 300 16,219.9667 4,865,990 10 March 2026 300 15,902.9000 4,770,870 11 March 2026 300 15,914.4000 4,774,320 12 March 2026 300 15,861.1333 4,758,340 13 March 2026 300 16,213.0000 4,863,900 Total 9-13 March 2026 1,500 24,033,420 Accumulated in the second phase of the program 8,014 125,717,280 Accumulated under the program 8,014 125,717,280 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 26,056 409,905,287 9 March 2026 1,052 16,575.0713 17,436,975 10 March 2026 1,052 16,227.5190 17,071,350 11 March 2026 1,052 16,317.5523 17,166,065 12 March 2026 1,052 16,281.9724 17,128,635 13 March 2026 1,052 16,623.5504 17,487,975 Total 9-13 March 2026 5,260 86,291,000 Bought from the Foundation* 740 16,405.1331 12,139,798 Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation) 32,056 508,336,086 Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 32,056 508,336,086

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 178,394, A shares and 1,109,604, B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 8.14% of the share capital. Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 16 March 2026

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

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