A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

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Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 9 February 2026 up to 5 August 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 09 to 13 March 2026:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 6,514 101,683,860
9 March 202630016,219.96674,865,990
10 March 202630015,902.90004,770,870
11 March 202630015,914.40004,774,320
12 March 202630015,861.13334,758,340
13 March 202630016,213.00004,863,900
Total 9-13 March 20261,500 24,033,420
Accumulated in the second phase of the program 8,014 125,717,280
Accumulated under the program 8,014 125,717,280
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)26,056 409,905,287
9 March 20261,05216,575.071317,436,975
10 March 20261,05216,227.519017,071,350
11 March 20261,05216,317.552317,166,065
12 March 20261,05216,281.972417,128,635
13 March 20261,05216,623.550417,487,975
Total 9-13 March 20265,260 86,291,000
Bought from the Foundation*74016,405.133112,139,798
Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)32,056 508,336,086
Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)32,056 508,336,086

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 178,394, A shares and 1,109,604, B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 8.14% of the share capital. Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 16 March 2026

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

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