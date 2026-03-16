Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 9 February 2026 up to 5 August 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 09 to 13 March 2026:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|6,514
|101,683,860
|9 March 2026
|300
|16,219.9667
|4,865,990
|10 March 2026
|300
|15,902.9000
|4,770,870
|11 March 2026
|300
|15,914.4000
|4,774,320
|12 March 2026
|300
|15,861.1333
|4,758,340
|13 March 2026
|300
|16,213.0000
|4,863,900
|Total 9-13 March 2026
|1,500
|24,033,420
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program
|8,014
|125,717,280
|Accumulated under the program
|8,014
|125,717,280
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)
|26,056
|409,905,287
|9 March 2026
|1,052
|16,575.0713
|17,436,975
|10 March 2026
|1,052
|16,227.5190
|17,071,350
|11 March 2026
|1,052
|16,317.5523
|17,166,065
|12 March 2026
|1,052
|16,281.9724
|17,128,635
|13 March 2026
|1,052
|16,623.5504
|17,487,975
|Total 9-13 March 2026
|5,260
|86,291,000
|Bought from the Foundation*
|740
|16,405.1331
|12,139,798
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)
|32,056
|508,336,086
|Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)
|32,056
|508,336,086
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 178,394, A shares and 1,109,604, B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 8.14% of the share capital. Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 16 March 2026
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521
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Attachments
- Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 11 2026
- Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 11 2026