Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or persons closely associated

 | Source: Royal UNIBREW A/S Royal UNIBREW A/S

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 8/2026 - March 16, 2026

Royal Unibrew A/S hereby makes public pursuant to article 19(3) of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse the information on the below transaction related to shares in Royal Unibrew A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Royal Unibrew A/S and/or persons closely related with them.  

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameKalle Järvinen
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusSVP General Manager, Finland, Royal Unibrew A/S
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameRoyal Unibrew A/S
b)LEI529900D69KFL8IAP8Q63
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Shares in Royal Unibrew A/S



ISIN DK0060634707
b)Nature of the transactionSale
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
DKK 583600
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volumes
  • Price

600
EUR 46,589.34 (DKK 349,800.00)
e)Date of the transaction2026-03-10, 09:00:00 CET
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen A/S.
MIC code is DCSE. Operating MIC code is XCSE.


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameKalle Järvinen
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusSVP General Manager, Finland, Royal Unibrew A/S
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameRoyal Unibrew A/S
b)LEI529900D69KFL8IAP8Q63
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Shares in Royal Unibrew A/S



ISIN DK0060634707
b)Nature of the transactionSale
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
DKK 576.3379700
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volumes
  • Price

700
EUR 53,858.92 (DKK 403,436.53)
e)Date of the transaction2026-03-11, 16:51:17 CET
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen A/S.
MIC code is DCSE. Operating MIC code is XCSE.



Attachment


Attachments

RU_Announcement_8 Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
GlobeNewswire

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