Kaskela Law LLC Launches Investigation on Behalf of Atkore Inc.(ATKR) Shareholders and Encourages ATKR Shareholders to Contact the Firm to Protect Their Investment 

PHILADELPHIA, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Kaskela Law LLC announces that it has launched an investigation of Atkore Inc. (NYSE: ATKR) on behalf of the company’s shareholders.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Atkore and/or the company’s officers and directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with recent corporate actions.

Atkore shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email at abell@kaskelalaw.com, for additional information about their legal rights and options. Investors may also request additional information about this investigation by clicking on the following link (or by copying and pasting the link into your browser):

https://kaskelalaw.com/case/atkore-inc/

ABOUT KASKELA LAW:

Kaskela Law exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis. For additional information about the firm, including the firm’s recent monetary recoveries for investors in mergers & acquisition litigation, please visit our website (www.kaskelalaw.com) or contact us today at (888) 715 – 1740.

KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esquire

Adrienne Bell, Esquire

18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 229 – 0750

www.kaskelalaw.com

This communication may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.