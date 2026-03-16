KASKELA LAW ALERT: Does the Proposed $24.55 Per Share Buyout Price Shortchange Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (CWAN) Investors?  CWAN Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact Kaskela Law to Discuss Their Legal Rights and Options

PHILADELPHIA, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Kaskela Law LLC is investigating the adequacy of the Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWAN) (“Clearwater”) shareholder buyout proposal to determine whether CWAN shareholders may be able to obtain a higher price for their shares.

Click here for additional information: https://kaskelalaw.com/case/clearwater-analytics-buyout/

BACKGROUND:

December 21, 2025, Clearwater reported that it had agreed to be acquired by a group of private equity funds at a price of just $24.55 per share . Following the closing of the proposed transaction, CWAN shareholders will be cashed out of their investment position and the company’s shares will no longer be publicly traded.

THE INVESTIGATION:

The investigation so far has discovered that the transaction appears to have significant conflicts of interest, thus making the sales process and consideration unfair to the company’s shareholders. Notably, at the time the transaction was announced, several stock analysts were maintaining a price target of over $35.00 per share for Clearwater’s shares - 40% higher than the buyout price.

Clearwater shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email at abell@kaskelalaw.com, for additional information about their legal rights and options. Investors may also request additional information about this investigation by clicking on the following link (or by copying and pasting the link into your browser):

https://kaskelalaw.com/case/clearwater-analytics-buyout/

ABOUT KASKELA LAW:

Kaskela Law exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis. For additional information about the firm, including the firm’s recent monetary recoveries for investors in mergers & acquisition litigation, please visit our website (www.kaskelalaw.com) or contact us today at (888) 715 – 1740.

KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esquire

Adrienne Bell, Esquire

18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 229 – 0750

www.kaskelalaw.com

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