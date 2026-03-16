KASKELA LAW ALERT: Does the Proposed $5.80 Per Share Buyout Price Shortchange European Wax Center, Inc. (EWCZ) Investors?  EWCZ Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact Kaskela Law to Discuss Their Legal Rights and Options 

PHILADELPHIA, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC is actively investigating the adequacy of the European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) (“European Wax”) shareholder buyout proposal to determine whether shareholders may be able to obtain a higher price for their shares.

Click here for additional information: https://kaskelalaw.com/case/european-wax-center/

BACKGROUND:

On February 10, 2026, European Wax reported that it had agreed to be acquired by private investment firm General Atlantic at a price of just $5.80 per share . Following the closing of the proposed transaction, EWCZ shareholders will be cashed out of their investment position and the company’s shares will no longer be publicly traded.

THE INVESTIGATION:

The investigation so far has discovered that the transaction appears to have significant conflicts of interest, thus making the sales process and consideration unfair to the company’s shareholders. Notably, at the time the transaction was announced, at least one analyst was maintaining a price target of $15.00 per share for European Wax Center shares – over 150% higher than the buyout price.

European Wax shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email at abell@kaskelalaw.com, for additional information about their legal rights and options. Investors may also request additional information about this investigation by clicking on the following link (or by copying and pasting the link into your browser):

https://kaskelalaw.com/case/european-wax-center/

ABOUT KASKELA LAW:

Kaskela Law exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis. For additional information about the firm, including the firm’s recent monetary recoveries for investors in mergers & acquisition litigation, please visit our website (www.kaskelalaw.com) or contact us today at (888) 715 – 1740.

KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esquire

Adrienne Bell, Esquire

18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 229 – 0750

www.kaskelalaw.com

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