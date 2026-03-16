KASKELA LAW ALERT: Does the Proposed $7.00 Per Share Buyout Price Shortchange Mister Car Wash, Inc. (MCW) Investors?  MCW Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact Kaskela Law to Discuss Their Legal Rights and Options 

PHILADELPHIA, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC is investigating the adequacy of the Mister Car Wash, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCW) shareholder buyout proposal to determine whether MCW shareholders may be able to obtain a higher price for their shares.

Click here for additional information: https://kaskelalaw.com/case/mister-car-wash/

BACKGROUND:

On February 18, 2026, Mister Car Wash announced that it had agreed to be acquired by private equity investment firm Leonard Green & Partners L.P. (“LGP”) at a price of $7.00 per share in cash. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, MCW shareholders will be cashed out of their investment position and the company’s shares will no longer be publicly traded.

THE INVESTIGATION:

The investigation seeks to determine whether investors will be receiving sufficient financial consideration for their MCW shares. Notably, at the time the buyout transaction was announced, several stock analysts were maintaining price targets of over $8.00 per share for Mister Car Wash shares – over 14% higher than the buyout price.

Mister Car Wash shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email at abell@kaskelalaw.com, for additional information about their legal rights and options. Investors may also request additional information about this investigation by clicking on the following link (or by copying and pasting the link into your browser):

https://kaskelalaw.com/case/mister-car-wash/

ABOUT KASKELA LAW:

Kaskela Law exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis. For additional information about the firm, including the firm’s recent monetary recoveries for investors in mergers & acquisition litigation, please visit our website (www.kaskelalaw.com) or contact us today at (888) 715 – 1740.

KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esquire

Adrienne Bell, Esquire

18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 229 – 0750

www.kaskelalaw.com

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