Nord Security’s bar at RSAC 2026: A business suite showcase and exclusive preview of the upcoming NordLayer Browser

NEW YORK, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nord Security , a global cybersecurity powerhouse, will be attending RSAC 2026 in San Francisco on March 23-26, showcasing its business suite. Conference attendees are welcome to visit the Nord Security bar to get in-depth insights into cybersecurity solutions for businesses and be among the first to see a preview of the upcoming NordLayer Browser.

Visitors to the Nord Security bar (booth 1939) will be invited to enjoy a complimentary beverage while they view demonstrations of three established products in Nord Security’s business suite: NordLayer (a toggle-ready network security platform for businesses), NordStellar (a threat exposure management platform), and NordPass (an advanced password manager).

The latest addition to the suite — the NordLayer Browser — will be launched this spring. NordLayer developed the browser in response to the changing corporate digital workspace, where the browser has become the primary gateway for daily business operations, software-as-a-service (SaaS) access, and collaboration.

“As organizations increasingly rely on SaaS web-based tools, the browser itself has become a critical attack surface, exposing companies to a new wave of SaaS usage-related threats. Consumer-grade browsers that lack the necessary security features are not equipped to sufficiently safeguard businesses as they transition to the new digital workspace,” says Andrius Buinovskis, head of product at NordLayer.

At the Nord Security bar, conference attendees will get a preview of the browser’s main features. Nord Security representatives will share exclusive insights into the NordLayer Browser.

The Nord Security bar will be located at booth 1939 in the South Hall Expo of the Moscone Center.

About Nord Security

Nord Security is a global cybersecurity powerhouse and home to advanced cybersecurity solutions that share the Nord Security brand and values, including one of the world’s most advanced VPN services NordVPN , a next-generation password manager NordPass , a file encryption tool NordLocker , a threat exposure management platform NordStellar , a toggle-ready network security platform for business NordLayer , an all-around identity theft protection service NordProtect , and Saily , an eSIM service. Established in 2012, Nord Security now offers products acknowledged by the most influential tech sites and IT security specialists. More information is available at nordsecurity.com .

Contact:

Inga Vaitkeviciute

inga@nordsec.com

