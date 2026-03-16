Kumho Tire Canada Announces Launch of four New Tire Lines Designed for Canada’s Diverse Driving Conditions

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kumho Tire Canada announced today the Canadian market launch of four new tire lines, expanding its product portfolio to better address the wide range of driving conditions experienced across Canada.

The newly introduced lineup includes the Ecsta Sport and Ecsta Sport S, the Ecsta Sport A/S, and the Road Venture RT. Together, these products are designed to support different real‑world driving needs — from high‑performance summer driving and year‑round daily use to rugged terrain encountered by SUV and truck drivers.

Canada’s driving environment presents unique challenges, with significant variation in climate, road surfaces, and driving purposes depending on region and season. Kumho Tire Canada’s latest product introductions reflect this reality by offering multiple performance‑focused solutions rather than a one‑size‑fits‑all approach.

The Ecsta Sport and Ecsta Sport S are Kumho’s most advanced ultra‑high performance summer tires to date. Developed using enhanced compound technology and optimized tread design, both models are engineered to deliver strong grip, precise handling, and stability during high‑speed driving. The tires are designed to provide confident braking and cornering performance, including in wet summer conditions commonly encountered on Canadian roads.

Complementing the summer lineup, the Ecsta Sport A/S extends ultra‑high performance capability into an all‑season application. Featuring next‑generation compound technology, wide and stiff outer tread blocks for improved stability, and lateral grooves designed to support water evacuation, the Ecsta Sport A/S is built to maintain performance across dry, wet, and changing seasonal conditions.

For drivers whose vehicles and lifestyles demand versatility beyond paved roads, Kumho Tire Canada is also introducing the Road Venture RT. Positioned between all‑terrain and mud‑terrain categories, the rugged‑terrain tire combines aggressive off‑road traction with on‑road comfort. Its design incorporates reinforced casing protection, stone‑ejecting shoulder grooves, and an optimized tread pattern intended to deliver durability, stability, and confident wet‑weather performance.

“The Canadian market requires tires that can perform reliably across a wide range of real driving situations,” said a representative of Kumho Tire Canada. “By introducing these four new products at the same time, we are providing drivers with options that reflect how and where vehicles are actually used across Canada — whether that means daily commuting, long‑distance travel, performance driving, or off‑road exploration.”

For Canadian drivers, warranty coverage reflects the intended use of each product line. The Ecsta Sport and Ecsta Sport S are backed by a 45,000‑kilometre limited treadwear warranty for ultra‑high performance summer driving. The Ecsta Sport A/S offers an 80,000‑kilometre limited treadwear warranty for all‑season use, while the Road Venture RT is supported by an 80,000‑kilometre limited treadwear warranty, reinforcing its focus on durability across rugged and mixed driving conditions.

The new Ecsta Sport, Ecsta Sport S, Ecsta Sport A/S, and Road Venture RT tire lines will be available through authorized Kumho Tire Canada retailers in a wide range of sizes supporting passenger vehicles, performance cars, SUVs, and light trucks. These new products are also eligible for Kumho Tire Canada’s 2026 Spring Rebate Program, which offers up to a $60 rebate to qualifying consumers during the promotional period.

For more information about Kumho Tire Canada and its full product lineup, visit www.kumhotire.ca.

About Kumho Tire Canada

Kumho Tire Canada is part of Kumho Tire, a South Korea–based global tire manufacturer with more than 60 years of experience in tire design and engineering. Kumho Tire is dedicated to delivering products that balance performance, durability, and value for drivers operating in a wide range of driving environments.

Contact

Marketing Dept.

Kumho Tire Canada Inc.

kumho.general@kumhotire.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e275092f-4496-412e-b4af-20af40348bf5