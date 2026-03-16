NetSfere Launches Self-Healing Voice Resiliency Technology for Enterprise Communications Enabling Business Continuity in Challenging Environments

CHICAGO, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetSfere, the secure enterprise communications platform from Infinite Convergence Solutions, today announced the launch of its Self-Healing Voice Resiliency technology, a new capability designed to ensure enterprise voice calls remain connected even during network disruptions. The innovation is supported by U.S. Patent No. 12,549,617, recently granted by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), and introduces a new innovative approach to maintaining continuity in voice communications across enterprise environments.

As organizations increasingly rely on mobile devices, internet-based communications, and distributed workforces, maintaining reliable voice connectivity has become a critical requirement for enterprise collaboration and operational continuity.

NetSfere’s Self-Healing Voice Resiliency technology addresses this challenge by intelligently detecting disruptions in voice connectivity and automatically restoring the call experience without requiring users to manually reconnect. The patented capability introduces several innovations that significantly improve the reliability of enterprise voice communications, including:

Real-time detection of network disruptions

Automatic call reconnection without user intervention

Visual and audio notifications to keep participants engaged during reconnection

Seamless continuation of conversations across multiple devices

Intelligent bridging of simultaneous reconnection attempts



Unlike traditional VoIP systems that terminate calls during connectivity issues, NetSfere’s approach maintains the call session and actively works to restore the connection. This self-healing capability allows conversations to continue even when devices switch between networks, encounter temporary signal loss, or experience device-level disruptions. The technology also supports multi-device continuity, enabling users to seamlessly resume conversations from another authorized device if the original device loses connectivity or power. This capability is particularly valuable for enterprise users operating in mobile and distributed work environments.

“Reliable communications are foundational to enterprise operations,” said Anurag Lal, CEO of NetSfere. “With our Self-Healing Voice Resiliency technology, NetSfere ensures that critical conversations remain uninterrupted even when network conditions are unpredictable. This patented innovation reflects our continued commitment to building secure, resilient communications infrastructure for modern enterprises.”

This innovation further strengthens NetSfere’s broader platform strategy of delivering secure, resilient, and intelligent enterprise communications designed for the modern digital workplace. NetSfere’s platform is built with quantum-resilient end-to-end encryption, incorporating post-quantum cryptography (PQC) aligned with NIST mandated standards to help organizations prepare for the future impact of quantum computing on data security. By integrating PQC into its communications architecture today, NetSfere enables enterprises to protect sensitive communications against both current and next-generation cryptographic threats. In addition to quantum-resilient security, NetSfere is advancing its platform with secure AI capabilities, enabling organizations to leverage AI-driven features such as intelligent conversation insights, summarization, and workflow assistance while maintaining strict enterprise controls for data privacy, compliance, and governance.

With the introduction of Self-Healing Voice Resiliency technology, NetSfere continues to advance its mission of delivering secure, resilient, quantum-ready, and AI-enabled communications for enterprises worldwide.

About NetSfere

NetSfere is a next-generation secure enterprise communication platform, delivering AI-powered, quantum-resilient messaging to safeguard mission-critical communications in an era of evolving cyber threats. A product of Infinite Convergence Solutions, Inc., NetSfere’s global, cloud-based service offers end-to-end encrypted messaging, real-time collaboration, compliance-driven security features, location-based controls, and comprehensive IT administrative oversight and control. The platform is backed by strategic partnerships with Deutsche Telekom GmbH, one of the world’s leading telecommunications companies, and NTT Ltd., a global ICT service provider, enabling organizations worldwide to deploy secure, compliant, and AI-driven communication solutions.



Leveraging Infinite Convergence’s legacy of delivering carrier-grade mobility solutions, NetSfere’s technology supports over 500 million subscribers and processes more than a trillion messages annually. The platform is fully compliant with global regulatory standards, including FedRAMP, GDPR, HIPAA, SOC2, Sarbanes-Oxley, ISO 27001, and more, ensuring enterprises meet the highest security and compliance requirements.



Infinite Convergence Solutions has offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, India, and Singapore. Learn more at www.netsfere.com.

Media Contact

NetSfere

Harsh Mamgain

Email: harsh.mamgain@infinite.com