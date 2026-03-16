Tech Veteran KP Reddy Launches AI Platform Company to Transform Construction Industry, Secures Backing of General Catalyst with $13.8M Seed Round

SAN FRANCISCO and ATLANTA, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technology veteran KP Reddy announced the launch of Zero RFI, a new AI-native platform company purpose-built to modernize the construction industry at scale. Zero secured a $13.8 million seed investment led by General Catalyst. Zero aims to be a force multiplier, acquiring, building, and scaling aligned businesses, creating shared intelligence, common infrastructure, and compounding value. Zero’s first acquisitions include Brookwood Group, BuildingWorks, and KP Reddy Co.

The global construction industry manages approximately $10 trillion annually in capital projects, yet it remains the only major sector with declining productivity over the past 40 years. Construction continues to deliver buildings using methods fundamentally unchanged since the 1950s. Decades-old methods struggle to keep pace with rising costs, labor shortages, regulatory complexity, and overcome fragmentation. Today, with the application of practical, enterprise-ready AI technologies and people-powered expertise, Zero intends to reverse the trend, bringing clarity and confidence to high-stakes decision-making. Zero will focus initially on serving building owners and developers, those who shape projects at their earliest and most consequential stages, yet often operate with the least technology support.

Zero is led by long-time tech industry innovator KP Reddy, the founder and General Partner of Shadow Ventures and CEO of KP Reddy Co. As a second-generation civil engineer with firsthand experience on construction sites, he is an authority on AEC (architecture, engineering and construction), AI, robotics and automation. His experience includes founding and exiting three technology companies to successful ventures. He is the author of three books: Creating the Intangible Enterprise, What You Know about Startups is Wrong, and BIM for Building Owners and Developers. A prolific speaker, KP also hosts the number one podcast for the AEC industry.

Zero’s seed round is led by General Catalyst, known for partnering with the world’s most ambitious entrepreneurs with a long-term view for challenging the status quo, driving resilience and applied AI.

“At General Catalyst, we partner with founders to transform foundational industries with AI,” said Paul Kwan, Managing Director at General Catalyst. “Zero RFI extends our AI roll-up strategy into the physical economy, applying AI not just to software workflows, but to how critical infrastructure is constructed. KP brings decades of experience building and scaling companies in construction technology, and is exactly the kind of founder we look to back when reimagining industries at this scale.”

Zero’s newly acquired companies include:

Brookwood Group, the pioneer in owner’s representative services. As trusted advisors for the built environment since 1989, Brookwood is a recognized leader in innovative project delivery systems designed to reduce risk and increase certainty for owners. Brookwood has completed projects across the globe with aggregate project valuations exceeding billions of dollars.





the pioneer in owner’s representative services. As trusted advisors for the built environment since 1989, Brookwood is a recognized leader in innovative project delivery systems designed to reduce risk and increase certainty for owners. Brookwood has completed projects across the globe with aggregate project valuations exceeding billions of dollars. BuildingWorks, the managed construction-closeout service provider. Using industry expertise and proprietary technology, the company streamlines documentation chaos to deliver operational compliance and asset value for the life of the building.





the managed construction-closeout service provider. Using industry expertise and proprietary technology, the company streamlines documentation chaos to deliver operational compliance and asset value for the life of the building. KP Reddy Co., the AEC industry's premier innovation advisory firm, helping enterprises benchmark their innovation capabilities and chart actionable paths toward digital transformation. KPRCo combines hands-on advisory with an ecosystem of over 70,000 newsletter subscribers, a globally recognized podcast, and a community of startups and enterprises to advance the built world.



About Zero RFI

Zero RFI is an AI-native platform company purpose-built to transform the construction industry. Zero removes friction, reduces uncertainty, and brings clarity to decision-making across the full lifecycle of the built world. Through a portfolio of mission-aligned companies, we help our partner companies do what they do best – lead, orchestrate, and protect – to safeguard the build process and their legacies for the long term.

The company’s name is rooted in a familiar industry concept: “zero RFI,” or zero Requests for Information. It reflects a state in which project direction is so complete, coordinated, and unambiguous that no additional clarification is required—and a belief that clarity can emerge from complexity, and that the chaos long accepted in the built environment is not inevitable.

For more: www.zero-rfi.com

About General Catalyst

General Catalyst is a global investment and transformation company that partners with the world’s most ambitious entrepreneurs to drive resilience and applied AI. We support founders with a long-term view who challenge the status quo, meeting them where they are – from seed to growth stage and beyond.

With offices in the U.S., Europe, and India, we have supported the growth of 800+ businesses, including Airbnb, Anduril, Anthropic, Applied Intuition, Commure, Glean, Gusto, Helsing, Hubspot, Kayak, Livongo, Mistral, Ramp, Samsara, Snap, Stripe, Sword, and Zepto.

For more: www.generalcatalyst.com , @generalcatalyst

Media Contact:

Fran Weems

fran@zero-rfi.ai

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