Pushpay Invests in the Future of Faith with Launch of Pushpay Goes Technology Grant for Church Planters

REDMOND, Wash., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pushpay , the leading payments and engagement platform for faith-based organizations, announced today the launch of Pushpay Goes during the Exponential 2026 Global Conference . The new program represents a shift in how the company supports the mission of the local church by providing a zero-cost technology foundation for those in the pre-launch phase of church planting for one year.

This initiative is designed to support the mission of church planters by removing the technical and financial hurdles that often distract leaders from their primary calling of reaching their communities. Serving as an active member of a church’s launch team rather than a traditional software vendor, Pushpay Goes provides the same world-class tools that established churches use, regardless of budget.

“Supporting leaders who respond to the call to plant a new church is a core mission for us at Pushpay,” said Aaron Senneff, former Pushpay CTO and Pushpay Gives Ambassador. “We know how tirelessly church planters work to fulfill the Great Commission, and our goal is to ensure that selecting and adopting technology never becomes a barrier to their ministry. As a church plant matures into an established congregation, our technology is designed to grow alongside them."

The Pushpay Goes grant gives church planters a comprehensive, enterprise-grade technology suite at no cost for one year. The package includes Pushpay Giving with Everygift® , fully featured church management software ( ChMS ), and a branded mobile app . By providing these resources upfront, Pushpay allows new churches to build healthy habits of generosity and engagement from day one.

“We didn’t want temporary tools for a permanent mission,” said Pastor Dylan Jones, launching NEUMA Church in Los Angeles in September 2026 and an early grant recipient. “Having everything in one place with Pushpay is world-class. By avoiding multiple systems to log into, with an implementation coach walking us through everything, that’s a standard of excellence that we’re grateful for.”

To ensure long-term success, the grant includes more than just software. Recipients receive guided implementation with a dedicated Pushpay coach and access to a cohort of fellow church planters. This community-driven approach provides shared insights and encouragement during the critical months leading up to a public launch.

To qualify, applicants must be affiliated with recognized church-planting organizations such as SBC Send Network, V3, ARC, Acts 29, Strategic Launch Network and many more. For more information or to apply for a grant, please visit https://pushpay.com/solutions/church-plant/ .

About Pushpay

Pushpay empowers mission-based organizations to engage their communities. We exist to bring people together and help people be known. Through our innovative suite of products, we cultivate generosity by streamlining donation processes, enhancing communication, and strengthening connection. Whether managing donations, organizing events, or connecting with community members, Pushpay’s integrated tools enable ministry leaders to focus on what matters most – growing their ministry and deepening engagement. For more information visit www.pushpay.com .