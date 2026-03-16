Innov8.ag Launches Industry’s First Operational Intelligence Service for Agriculture

Seattle, Washington, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

HarvestReplay’s data-informed decision-making service estimated to save up to $750K+ a year for large-scale specialty crop growers

Limited roll-out happening now for blueberry, cherry and apple growers

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — March 16, 2026 — Innov8.ag, a West Coast-based agtech company delivering operational intelligence to specialty crop growers, today announced HarvestReplayTM — a first-of-its-kind service that turns a farm’s own data into an everyday decision-making tool.

HarvestReplay targets the core areas where farms lose money — labor, crop production, and harvest management — unlocking insights into daily, weekly, monthly, and seasonal decisions. The service is delivered via an easy-to-use online visualization and customized, daily audio briefings.

“HarvestReplay is an instant replay of a farm's day — only smarter,” said Steve Mantle, founder and CEO of Innov8.ag. “It shows what happened and how things could have gone differently. For the first time, owners, executives and field managers can rely on one shared source of truth, seeing what’s happening across their operation, what it’s costing, and where they can immediately gain ground.”

HarvestReplay comes at a time of intense financial pressure in agriculture, with U.S. farm bankruptcies up 46% in 2025. Specialty crop farms face on‑farm cash expenses up 47% between 2021 and 2023, and labor — nearly 40% of production costs — up 60% in the same period.

By identifying operational inefficiencies and recommending daily, weekly, monthly and seasonal actions and based on pilot analyses using real farm data, HarvestReplay can save an estimated:

$25,000-$100,000 for small-scale farms (less than 100 workers).

$100,000-$250,000 for medium-scale operations (100 to 999 workers).

$250,000-$750,000+ for large-scale agribusinesses (1000-plus workers).

HarvestReplay unlocks CTO and CIO-level operational decision-making for specialty crop growers

Unlike self-service analytics platforms that require growers to interpret their own data, HarvestReplay is a managed decision-making service, giving growers an AI-powered ‘chief technical officer/chief information officer/data analyst’‑level experience at their fingertips.

Built on more than a decade of commercial harvest data — including 12.3 million recorded farm labor hours and 11.1 million captured GPS events— HarvestReplay helps each operation put its own records to work. HarvestReplay integrates proprietary and public data sources, such as university research, labor modeling and aggregated benchmarks from technology, research and industry partners, synthesizing data sources that no individual farm has the staff or infrastructure to assemble on its own.

To preserve privacy, HarvestReplay analyzes each grower’s data in isolation. Aggregate benchmarks are derived without exposing individual operations and growers keep control of their own operational data while still seeing how they stack up against the market.

“Farms don’t have data analysts, IT teams, or CTOs,” Mantle said. “HarvestReplay handles the heavy lift of data aggregation and integration while keeping their data private, and the decision-making customized to their operations. The grower simply consumes the insights. That’s a world apart from handing someone a dashboard log-in and saying, ‘good luck.’”

HarvestReplay offers three core features:

Replay History : Deep, retrospective analysis in geospatial views that turns multi‑year harvest and labor records into reports and benchmarks showing true cost‑per‑unit, block and variety performance, and the economics of past harvest decisions.

: Deep, retrospective analysis in geospatial views that turns multi‑year harvest and labor records into reports and benchmarks showing true cost‑per‑unit, block and variety performance, and the economics of past harvest decisions. Replay Live: Same‑day and in‑day feedback layered on GPS labor tracking, with benchmarks and alerts to flag issues like station congestion, slowdowns or mis‑allocated crews so managers can reassign in the same shift.

Same‑day and in‑day feedback layered on GPS labor tracking, with benchmarks and alerts to flag issues like station congestion, slowdowns or mis‑allocated crews so managers can reassign in the same shift. Replay Podcast: An AI-generated, multilingual, interactive private audio intelligence briefing built from a grower's own harvest data, tailored for each key farm role, delivered daily, weekly, monthly or seasonal to match operational needs.

Ellie Norris, owner and CEO of Oregon’s Norris Blueberry Farms and chair of the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council, is eager to deploy HarvestReplay in her operation this coming season.

“We’ve been running Innov8.ag’s crop mapping service for two years, so we have deep visibility into our canopy and crop health. HarvestReplay will be the next layer — connecting what we know about our fields before harvest to what happens during harvest and how it shows up in quality,” Norris said. “That full picture, from canopy to packhouse, is something no one else has put together for blueberry growers.”

HarvestReplay is designed to connect field data with packhouse outcomes, creating a closed-loop system that links how a crop was harvested to how it graded, stored and performed post‑harvest.

HarvestReplay is launching as an add‑on subscription for existing Innov8.ag labor‑tracking customers, with transparent, operation‑scaled pricing and dedicated support for larger, multi‑location operations. Initial availability in 2026 will focus on serving core customers already enrolled with Innov8.ag, with broader rollout and scaling planned for 2027.

Next step in growth strategy for Innov8.ag

The HarvestReplay launch builds on Innov8.ag's recent acquisition of a leading agricultural labor tracking and inventory systems provider, transforming the company from a field‑data provider into a vertically integrated specialty crop decision platform.

The result: an agronomic intelligence and operational execution tool that directly impacts grower profitability and creates high-value customer relationships.

"With HarvestReplay, we're unlocking the full strategic value of last year's acquisition," said Kevin Oldenburg, Innov8.ag board chair. "By converting years of harvest and labor data into real-time decision making, we’ve built a platform that gets smarter for each grower with every season of their own data, while delivering measurable improvements in farm-level EBITDA.”

Innov8.ag's platform spans labor optimization (FairPick), harvest traceability (FairTrak), market intelligence (StockTrak), and tissue culture management (TCTrak), plus soil management, production modeling and yield forecasting. The company primarily serves cherry, blueberry, apple and other specialty crop growers as well as nurseries and breeders, with customers across the U.S. and key international markets.

In addition to the HarvestReplay launch, Innov8.ag recently released Market Insights, a free intelligence service on harvest timing, supply overlap and pricing pressure for cherries and blueberries. Growers can customize the dashboard by crop and region, view shifting harvest windows influenced by weather-driving timing across 28 regions, and receive weekly audio briefs to plan labor, sales and logistics before the market moves.

For more information - www.innov8.ag/harvestreplay

About Innov8.ag

Founded in 2019, Innov8.ag is transforming the future of data‑informed farming and food production by delivering actionable solutions into profit-generating intelligence across the agricultural value chain, from the field to the grocery shelf. The company is strongly committed to data transparency and grower trust in every solution it delivers.

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