Sinclair and DAV (Disabled American Veterans) Launch Sinclair Cares: DAV Community Impact Day

BALTIMORE and ERLANGER, Ky., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sinclair today announced a partnership with DAV (Disabled American Veterans) to launch Sinclair Cares: DAV Community Impact Day, a nationwide volunteer campaign dedicated to supporting America’s veterans and their families.

Sinclair Cares: DAV Community Impact Day begins today and will run through April 4, encouraging viewers across the country to pledge their time in service to veterans on April 4, DAV Community Impact Day.

Sinclair is kickstarting the campaign with a $25,000 corporate donation to DAV.

DAV is a nonprofit organization that provides a lifetime of support for veterans of all generations, their families and survivors. Each year, DAV’s no-cost services assist more than one million veterans in accessing the benefits and health care they’ve earned, connecting them with meaningful employment opportunities, and ensuring their voices are represented on Capitol Hill. For more than 100 years, DAV has worked to keep the promise to America’s veterans.

The Sinclair Cares: DAV Community Impact Day campaign will be supported through news coverage, public service announcements and digital storytelling across Sinclair’s owned and/or operated television stations and media platforms, driving awareness and inspiring communities to take action. Sinclair stations will also stream a 30-minute special on April 1 across station websites.

“The men and women who have worn our nation’s uniform deserve our unwavering support,” said Rob Weisbord, Chief Operating Officer and President of Local Media. “DAV’s commitment to veterans and their families reflects the very best of community service, and we are honored to stand alongside them. Efforts like this also reflect the spirit of Sinclair’s Amazing America 250: From Neighborhood to Nation campaign, which celebrates the people and acts of service that strengthen communities across our country. We encourage our audiences nationwide to turn gratitude into action by pledging their time on April 4 to support our nation’s heroes.”

“The partnership with Sinclair represents the power of community in action,” said Barry Jesinoski, National Adjutant and CEO of DAV. “For more than a century, DAV has stood beside the men and women who served, ensuring they receive the benefits, health care and opportunities they’ve earned. Through Sinclair Cares, we’re inviting Americans everywhere to turn appreciation into service — because when communities show up for veterans, lives are strengthened and our nation is better for it.”

Viewers and community members can visit www.SinclairCares.com to pledge to volunteer their time on April 4 or to donate directly to DAV.

About Sinclair Cares:

Sinclair Cares utilizes the strength of Sinclair Inc.’s properties to uplift organizations and inspire audiences and employees to make a positive impact in their communities. A company-wide initiative, Sinclair Cares mobilizes Sinclair’s assets to support various community and charitable endeavors through financial assistance, volunteerism and raising awareness of important topics through Sinclair’s media platforms. Recent partnerships include The American Red Cross, The Salvation Army, American Cancer Society, Reading Is Fundamental, National Diaper Bank Network, NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness), and DAV (Disabled American Veterans).

About Sinclair:

Sinclair, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 179 television stations in 81 markets affiliated with all major broadcast networks; owns Tennis Channel, the premium destination for tennis enthusiasts; and multicast networks CHARGE!, Comet, ROAR and The Nest. Sinclair’s AMP Media produces a growing portfolio of digital content and original podcasts. Additional information about Sinclair can be found at www.sbgi.net.

About DAV:

DAV is dedicated to ensuring our promise is kept to America’s veterans. DAV does this by helping veterans and their families access the full range of benefits available to them, fighting for the interests of America’s injured heroes on Capitol Hill, providing employment resources to veterans and their families, offering programs and services to empower them, and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. A nonprofit organization with 1 million members, DAV was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at DAV.org.

Media contacts;

Sinclair: Jessica Bellucci jbellucci-c@sbgtv.com

DAV: Brian Buckwalter, bbuckwalter@dav.org

Category: General