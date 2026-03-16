Top Aces Awarded Contract for F-16 Instructor Pilot Training in Support of the Argentine Air Force

MESA, Ariz., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marking another significant step in its global expansion, Top Aces Corp. (“Top Aces”) today announced the award of a multi-year contract worth $33.2 million to provide F-16 pilot training for the Fuerza Aérea Argentina (“FAA”). Top Aces was selected based on its deep operational and technical expertise with the F-16 platform, as well as its proven track record supporting international air training programs. The contract was awarded by the 338th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron (ESS) and will be managed by the U.S. Air Force Security Assistance Training Squadron (AFSAT).

This agreement aligns with Argentina’s acquisition of high-performance F-16 aircraft from the Kingdom of Denmark, marking a major step in the modernization of the nation’s air combat capability. As the aircraft are delivered, Top Aces’ training program will ensure Argentine pilots are prepared to rapidly and safely transition to frontline F-16 operations.

The pilot training program spans the full spectrum of F-16 instruction, from the Basic Course (B-course) for initial qualification, through to Mission Qualification Training, Flight Lead Upgrade, and Instructor Pilot Upgrade. The contract includes two years of comprehensive pilot training, with an option for a third-year extension.

“Top Aces is honored to be selected by the FAA to develop this advanced airpower capability,” said Steve Haase, U.S. Group President at Top Aces. “Our instructor pilots bring extensive U.S. Air Force backgrounds, each with more than 20 years of service and an average of over 2,300 flight hours in the F-16. Having built a fully operational F-16 enterprise from the ground up, Top Aces is uniquely positioned to train the next generation of Argentine combat leaders on their new and highly capable F-16 platform.”

Training will be conducted by Top Aces instructor pilots at FAA air bases using Argentina’s own F-16 aircraft. This approach ensures training is tailored to the FAA’s specific mission requirements and individual aircraft blocks. The curriculum integrates academic classroom instruction, advanced aircraft simulators, and live-fly training across multiple F-16 mission sets.

“Following Argentina’s acquisition of the F-16, Top Aces’ ability to rapidly deliver high-quality, in-country training was a key factor in this award,” added Patrick “Mongo” McClelland, Foreign Military Sales (FMS) Program Manager at Top Aces. “By deploying our experienced instructors directly to Argentina, we provide seamless training from basic through instructor levels – optimizing student proficiency and progression to efficiently deliver a cost-effective, operationally-relevant solution that directly supports Argentina’s national defense objectives.”

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws, in particular regarding the expected value and duration of the contract with the Argentine Air Force. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the management, are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

All statements in this news release speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, Top Aces does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any such statements.

About Top Aces

With over 150,000 accident-free flight hours, Top Aces Inc. and its subsidiaries, including Top Aces Corp. and Blue Air Training Corp., provide advanced operational training to the world’s leading armed forces. In an industry where Experience Matters, Top Aces boasts the largest and most advanced fleet of commercially operated fighter aircraft in active service and is the world’s only commercial owner/operator of the F-16. Our mission-critical training enhances the operational readiness of combat forces by delivering real-world experience while creating significant cost efficiencies and extending the lifespan of military aircraft fleets. For more information, please visit www.topaces.us.

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Media Contact:

Erin Black

Director of Corporate Communications and Marketing, Top Aces

+1 (514) 694-7224

media@topaces.us

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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