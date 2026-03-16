ROTH to Host 38th Annual Conference March 22-24, 2026 in Dana Point, California

Three-Day Event to Feature 1-on-1 and Small Group Meetings, Analyst-Moderated Fireside Chats, Thematic Panels, Keynotes and Charitable Athletic Events
2026 Conference Returns to The Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel and Adds Inaugural Engineering & Consulting Services Track
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- ROTH Capital Partners, LLC ("ROTH") will host its 38th Annual Conference on March 22-24, 2026, at The Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, California. The event will draw institutional investors, executive management teams from public and private companies, and industry leaders for three days of meetings, ROTH analyst hosted fireside chats, panels, keynotes, networking and charitable events.
The format is designed to help investors efficiently evaluate opportunities across sectors including technology & media, digital assets, sustainability, consumer, energy, healthcare, metals and mining, and engineering and consulting services, while giving management teams meaningful access to the investment community.
“For nearly four decades, the ROTH Conference has brought together investors, management teams and industry leaders to build relationships, exchange ideas and create opportunity,” said Byron Roth, Executive Chairman of ROTH. “This year’s event is designed around the high-touch engagement our clients value most, with intensive 1-on-1 meetings, expert-led group sessions and timely discussions across the issues shaping business and capital formation. We are also proud to continue our support of the Challenged Athletes Foundation as part of the broader ROTH Conference experience.”
Panels and speakers will address issues that are of interest to investors and corporate clients across sectors with a focus on AI & Power Infrastructure, Defense and Space, Engineering and Consulting Services, Next-Gen Tech, Energy & Resources, Health and Aging and Market Dynamics.
Experts include former U.S. Army Surgeon General Gen. Nadja West, former FERC Chairman Neil Chatterjee, and Bryan Johnson, founder of Braintree and the Blueprint longevity project.
The conference will also include ROTH Consumer Private Company Day & Emerging Brand Showcase on Monday, March 23, and the new Inaugural Engineering & Consulting Services Track on Tuesday, March 24.
Sunday, March 22, attendees will be able to participate in the ROTH / CAF Charity Ride, Spin, Yoga, Pickleball & Golf, with proceeds benefiting the Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Sunday programming will also include a Wheelchair Basketball Game featuring elite CAF athletes.
This is an invite-only conference. For more information, including the agenda, participating companies and sponsors, please visit ROTH’s conference website. To register, submit a request using the Register link or contact your ROTH representative. Additional event coverage and company profiles are available through IBN’s conference page and B2i Digital Profiles.
Conference Sponsors Include:
Partner
Loeb & Loeb
Reed Smith LLP
Premier
CBIZ
Equisolve
Lowenstein Sandler LLP
Platinum
Armanino
Baker Tilly
The Baldwin Group
Calabrese Consulting, LLC
Centri Business Consulting, LLC
Cox Business
Crowe
Pryor Cashman LLP
Sullivan & Worcester LLP
The Money Channel
Withum
Gold
Baker McKenzie
Continental Stock
Crone Law Group
Dickinson Wright
Duane Morris
Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP
Gallagher
GRASSI
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
Lytham Partners
MZ Group
Nasdaq
NSI Insurance Group
PATH
Pillsbury Law
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Sheppard Mullin
Taft
Weaver
White & Case
Silver
Bloomberg
Campaign Management
Cboe
Edgar Agents
Elev8 New Media
Everest Advisors
Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP
Guzman Grey
H/Advisors Abernathy
Harter Secrest & Emery LLP
Irwin
Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP
Ketel One
Kreit & Chiu CPA, LLP
Laurel Hill Advisory Group
LD Micro
Lucosky Brookman
M2 Compliance
Marcum Asia
McGuireWoods
MGO
Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP
Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP
Norton Rose Fulbright
NYSE American
RDG Filings
Securities Transfer Corporation
Sidley Austin LLP
SLS Group LLC
Steak 'n Shake
Stocktwits
Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth LLP
The Nuvo Group, Inc.
Toppan Merrill
Toronto Stock Exchange
Water Tower Research
Weinberg
Winston & Strawn
Zarif Law Group
Investor Relations
Alliance Advisors
Core IR
Elevate IR
Encore IR
Gateway Group
Hayden IR
IRTH Communications
The Blueshirt Group
Vallum Advisors
Production Partners
Elite Production International
Glastonbury
INEO Solutions
MNJ Technologies
TGR
TWST Events – Meetmax
Marketing
Alico Inc.
AVO
B-TV
B2i Digital, Inc.
Bero Brewing
Capital One
Casa Loco Tequila
Challenged Athletes Foundation
Good Boy Vodka
InvestorBrandNetwork
Juna
Kits Eyecare
Lafitte Advisors, LLC
Limoneira
Lyft
Mateina
NGO Sustainability
NPKI
Octane OC
Performance Health Systems/Power Plate
PV Tech
Quintana Roo Tri
Rusty's Chips
Sustain SoCal
Educational Intern Programs
University Growth Fund
University of Colorado
University of Iowa
AGENDA
Sunday, March 22, 2026
7:00 am - 2:00 pm ROTH / CAF Charity Ride, Spin, Yoga, Pickleball & Golf
12:00 pm - 7:00 pm Pre-Conference Registration
4:00 pm - 6:00 pm Centri's Sips on the Shoreline Happy Hour
5:00 pm - 9:00 pm Kick-off Live Evening Entertainment
Monday, March 23, 2026
6:30 am - 7:00 pm Conference Registration
6:30 am - 9:00 am Morning Coffee
7:00 am - 4:30 pm 1-on-1 / Small Group Meetings
8:00 am - 4:30 pm Fireside Chat Presentations & Panels
8:00 am - 6:00 pm ROTH Consumer Private Company Day & Emerging Brand Showcase
5:00 pm - 9:00 pm Live Evening Entertainment
Tuesday, March 24, 2026
6:30 am - 2:30 pm Conference Registration
6:30 am - 9:00 am Morning Coffee
7:00 am - 2:30 pm 1-on-1 / Small Group Meetings
8:00 am - 2:30 pm Fireside Chat Presentations & Panels
9:00 am - 12:30 pm NEW! Inaugural Engineering & Consulting Services Track
3:00 pm - 6:00 pm Wrap Up Event
All times are listed in Pacific Time (PT).
About ROTH
ROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Our full-service platform provides capital raising, high-impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH is a privately held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on ROTH, please visit www.roth.com.
Investor Contact:
ROTH
Isabel Mattson-Pain
Managing Director, Chief Marketing Officer
949.720.7117
imattson-pain@roth.com
ROTH - Member FINRA/SIPC - www.roth.com
Media Contact:
IBN
Austin, Texas
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
512.354.7000 Office
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