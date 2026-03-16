ROTH to Host 38th Annual Conference March 22-24, 2026 in Dana Point, California

Three-Day Event to Feature 1-on-1 and Small Group Meetings, Analyst-Moderated Fireside Chats, Thematic Panels, Keynotes and Charitable Athletic Events

2026 Conference Returns to The Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel and Adds Inaugural Engineering & Consulting Services Track

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- ROTH Capital Partners, LLC ("ROTH") will host its 38th Annual Conference on March 22-24, 2026, at The Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, California. The event will draw institutional investors, executive management teams from public and private companies, and industry leaders for three days of meetings, ROTH analyst hosted fireside chats, panels, keynotes, networking and charitable events.

The format is designed to help investors efficiently evaluate opportunities across sectors including technology & media, digital assets, sustainability, consumer, energy, healthcare, metals and mining, and engineering and consulting services, while giving management teams meaningful access to the investment community.

“For nearly four decades, the ROTH Conference has brought together investors, management teams and industry leaders to build relationships, exchange ideas and create opportunity,” said Byron Roth, Executive Chairman of ROTH. “This year’s event is designed around the high-touch engagement our clients value most, with intensive 1-on-1 meetings, expert-led group sessions and timely discussions across the issues shaping business and capital formation. We are also proud to continue our support of the Challenged Athletes Foundation as part of the broader ROTH Conference experience.”

Panels and speakers will address issues that are of interest to investors and corporate clients across sectors with a focus on AI & Power Infrastructure, Defense and Space, Engineering and Consulting Services, Next-Gen Tech, Energy & Resources, Health and Aging and Market Dynamics.

Experts include former U.S. Army Surgeon General Gen. Nadja West, former FERC Chairman Neil Chatterjee, and Bryan Johnson, founder of Braintree and the Blueprint longevity project.

The conference will also include ROTH Consumer Private Company Day & Emerging Brand Showcase on Monday, March 23, and the new Inaugural Engineering & Consulting Services Track on Tuesday, March 24.

Sunday, March 22, attendees will be able to participate in the ROTH / CAF Charity Ride, Spin, Yoga, Pickleball & Golf, with proceeds benefiting the Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Sunday programming will also include a Wheelchair Basketball Game featuring elite CAF athletes.

This is an invite-only conference. For more information, including the agenda, participating companies and sponsors, please visit ROTH’s conference website. To register, submit a request using the Register link or contact your ROTH representative. Additional event coverage and company profiles are available through IBN’s conference page and B2i Digital Profiles.

Conference Sponsors Include:

Partner

Loeb & Loeb

Reed Smith LLP

Premier

CBIZ

Equisolve

Lowenstein Sandler LLP

Platinum

Armanino

Baker Tilly

The Baldwin Group

Calabrese Consulting, LLC

Centri Business Consulting, LLC

Cox Business

Crowe

Pryor Cashman LLP

Sullivan & Worcester LLP

The Money Channel

Withum

Gold

Baker McKenzie

Continental Stock

Crone Law Group

Dickinson Wright

Duane Morris

Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP

Gallagher

GRASSI

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

Lytham Partners

MZ Group

Nasdaq

NSI Insurance Group

PATH

Pillsbury Law

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Sheppard Mullin

Taft

Weaver

White & Case

Silver

Bloomberg

Campaign Management

Cboe

Edgar Agents

Elev8 New Media

Everest Advisors

Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP

Guzman Grey

H/Advisors Abernathy

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Irwin

Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP

Ketel One

Kreit & Chiu CPA, LLP

Laurel Hill Advisory Group

LD Micro

Lucosky Brookman

M2 Compliance

Marcum Asia

McGuireWoods

MGO

Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP

Norton Rose Fulbright

NYSE American

RDG Filings

Securities Transfer Corporation

Sidley Austin LLP

SLS Group LLC

Steak 'n Shake

Stocktwits

Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth LLP

The Nuvo Group, Inc.

Toppan Merrill

Toronto Stock Exchange

Water Tower Research

Weinberg

Winston & Strawn

Zarif Law Group

Investor Relations

Alliance Advisors

Core IR

Elevate IR

Encore IR

Gateway Group

Hayden IR

IRTH Communications

The Blueshirt Group

Vallum Advisors

Production Partners

Elite Production International

Glastonbury

INEO Solutions

MNJ Technologies

TGR

TWST Events – Meetmax

Marketing

Alico Inc.

AVO

B-TV

B2i Digital, Inc.

Bero Brewing

Capital One

Casa Loco Tequila

Challenged Athletes Foundation

Good Boy Vodka

InvestorBrandNetwork

Juna

Kits Eyecare

Lafitte Advisors, LLC

Limoneira

Lyft

Mateina

NGO Sustainability

NPKI

Octane OC

Performance Health Systems/Power Plate

PV Tech

Quintana Roo Tri

Rusty's Chips

Sustain SoCal

Educational Intern Programs

University Growth Fund

University of Colorado

University of Iowa

AGENDA

Sunday, March 22, 2026

7:00 am - 2:00 pm ROTH / CAF Charity Ride, Spin, Yoga, Pickleball & Golf

12:00 pm - 7:00 pm Pre-Conference Registration

4:00 pm - 6:00 pm Centri's Sips on the Shoreline Happy Hour

5:00 pm - 9:00 pm Kick-off Live Evening Entertainment

Monday, March 23, 2026

6:30 am - 7:00 pm Conference Registration

6:30 am - 9:00 am Morning Coffee

7:00 am - 4:30 pm 1-on-1 / Small Group Meetings

8:00 am - 4:30 pm Fireside Chat Presentations & Panels

8:00 am - 6:00 pm ROTH Consumer Private Company Day & Emerging Brand Showcase

5:00 pm - 9:00 pm Live Evening Entertainment

Tuesday, March 24, 2026

6:30 am - 2:30 pm Conference Registration

6:30 am - 9:00 am Morning Coffee

7:00 am - 2:30 pm 1-on-1 / Small Group Meetings

8:00 am - 2:30 pm Fireside Chat Presentations & Panels

9:00 am - 12:30 pm NEW! Inaugural Engineering & Consulting Services Track

3:00 pm - 6:00 pm Wrap Up Event

All times are listed in Pacific Time (PT).

About ROTH

ROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Our full-service platform provides capital raising, high-impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH is a privately held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on ROTH, please visit www.roth.com.

Investor Contact:

ROTH

Isabel Mattson-Pain

Managing Director, Chief Marketing Officer

949.720.7117

imattson-pain@roth.com

ROTH - Member FINRA/SIPC - www.roth.com

Media Contact:

IBN

Austin, Texas

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

512.354.7000 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com