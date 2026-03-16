NewLake Capital Partners CEO Anthony Coniglio to Speak on Panel at GlobeSt. Net Lease Spring 2026 Conference on March 31st

NEW CANAAN, Conn., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX: NLCP) (“NewLake or “the Company”), a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Coniglio, will be a featured speaker at the GlobeSt. Net Lease Spring 2026 conference, taking place at the New York Marriot Marquis, New York, NY, on Tuesday, March 31, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Mr. Coniglio will join the panel titled “A Conversation with REITs: Investment Conversation Opportunities Across Sectors,” where he will discuss navigating market volatility, identifying new sector opportunities, diversifying portfolios, and trends across the net lease marketplace. The panel will also feature industry leaders Ross Prindle, Managing Director and Global Head of the Real Estate Advisory Group-Kroll; Jimmy Goodman, Partner at The Boulder Group; Max Jenkins, EVP and COO at Essential Properties Realty Trust; and Justin Heller, Managing Director at J.P. Morgan.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with NewLake’s management team, please email KCSA Strategic Communications at NewLake@KCSA.com.

About NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 34 properties, including 15 cultivation facilities and 19 dispensaries, primarily leased to single tenants under triple-net lease agreements. For more information, please visit www.newlake.com.

Contact Information:

Lisa Meyer

Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.

lmeyer@newlake.com

Investor Contact:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

NewLake@KCSA.com

PH: (212) 896-1254

Media Contact:

Ellen Mellody

KCSA Strategic Communications

EMellody@KCSA.com

PH: (570) 209-2947