    Jimmy Dean® Protein Lineup Expands with New Bowls Featuring 40 Grams of Protein       

SPRINGDALE, Ark., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As consumers increasingly prioritize protein, the Jimmy Dean® brand is introducing a new lineup of high protein options that deliver up to 40 grams of protein per serving. The new items give shoppers an approachable way to meet their protein goals with convenient options in the frozen aisle where they already turn for quick, satisfying meals.

The Jimmy Dean protein focused portfolio expands well beyond breakfast, offering high-protein options built for busy lifestyles and delivered in the familiar formats consumers already enjoy.

“Protein has become a priority at all eating occasions, not just a breakfast consideration,” said Kristina Lambert, Chief Growth Officer at Tyson Foods. “This new lineup builds on what people already trust and love about the Jimmy Dean brand by delivering great taste, convenience and purposeful nutrition. It provides even more ways to fuel busy days.”

Jimmy Dean High Protein Bowls — 40g of Protein

New Jimmy Dean High Protein Bowls each deliver an industry‑leading 40 grams of protein per serving. The bowls feature scrambled eggs paired with premium meats and cheeses for a warm, feel-good breakfast, lunch or dinner ready in minutes. With select varieties featuring chicken, the bowls offer crave-worthy, high‑protein meals that fit every part of the day.





Available in three varieties:

Jimmy Dean High Protein Sandwiches — 25g Protein

Jimmy Dean High Protein Sandwiches deliver 25 grams of protein each, making them the highest‑protein frozen breakfast sandwiches in the category. Crafted for bold flavor and everyday convenience, the sandwiches combine premium proteins with bakery‑style breads for a satisfying on-the-go option.

Available in three varieties:

Jimmy Dean Protein Waffles — 20g Protein

Jimmy Dean Protein Waffles represent the brand’s first entry into the frozen waffle category. Each serving provides 20 grams of protein, offering a familiar option that fits seamlessly into breakfast, snack time or part of a quick meal throughout the day. With classic flavors and a soft texture that is designed to heat perfectly in the toaster, the waffles bring Jimmy Dean brand convenience and flavor to a new format within the frozen breakfast set.





Available in three varieties:

As demand continues to grow for great-tasting, protein‑forward foods that fit into everyday life, Jimmy Dean brand is bringing trusted quality and purposeful nutrition together, helping people feel energized and ready for whatever comes next.

Jimmy Dean High Protein Bowls, High Protein Sandwiches and Protein Waffles are now available at select retailers nationwide. To find a store near you, visit www.jimmydean.com/where-to-buy.

About Tyson Foods, Inc.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is a world-class food company and recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson, it has grown under four generations of family leadership. The Company is unified by this purpose: Tyson Foods. We Feed the World Like Family® and has a broad portfolio of iconic products and brands including Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, State Fair®, aidells® and ibp®. Tyson Foods is dedicated to bringing high-quality food to every table in the world, safely and affordably, now and for future generations. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company had approximately 133,000 team members as of September 2025. Visit www.tysonfoods.com.

Media Contact: Katie Bullock | katie.bullock@tyson.com | 479-290-1855

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