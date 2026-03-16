Articul8 and ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Solidify Strategic Partnership to Propel Secure AI Solutions in Japan

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Articul8, a pioneer in domain-specific generative AI solutions, and ITOCHU Techno-Solutions, a leading Japanese systems integrator, today announced the official signing of their expanded strategic partnership agreement. This collaboration solidifies their commitment to deploy trusted AI solutions for mission-critical industries, including financial services, manufacturing, and energy.

Articul8 and ITOCHU Techno-Solutions joining forces will unlock the full potential of generative AI for Japanese enterprises, providing secure, domain-specific solutions that meet the highest standards of security, reliability, and performance. Articul8 delivers its advanced generative AI capabilities into ITOCHU Techno-Solutions’s Data and AI Offering Suite, empowering enterprises to harness AI technologies while ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.

The strategic partnership aims to:

Develop Secure AI Applications: Create secure generative AI applications tailored to mission-critical workflows through Articul8’s autonomous Model Mesh™ reasoning platform.

Evaluate and Benchmark AI Models: Assess and benchmark AI models for operational deployment using Articul8’s LLM-IQ model evaluation and benchmark application.

Accelerate Trusted AI Adoption: Speed up the adoption of trusted AI solutions in support services and data infrastructure for diverse use cases in legal, human resources, auditing, manufacturing, sales, and more.



“The rapid evolution of AI presents immense opportunities, but organizations in mission-critical environments need solutions they can rely on,” said Arun Subramaniyan, Founder and CEO of Articul8. “Formalizing our partnership with ITOCHU Techno-Solutions allows us to merge cutting-edge AI innovation with world-class engineering expertise to help organizations deploy AI safely, securely, and effectively.”

“ITOCHU Techno-Solutions has long been at the forefront of applying advanced technologies to tackle complex challenges across a wide range of industries, including telecommunications, financial services, and other mission-critical enterprise domains,” stated Nagaki Fujioka, Managing Executive Officer at ITOCHU Techno-Solutions. “With this collaboration, we will accelerate efforts to transform company-specific data into strategic assets that drive measurable outcomes. As a result, we will strengthen our support for customers to enable enterprise-wide, continuous adoption of generative AI—going beyond department-level use cases and one-off PoCs. We are excited to work with Articul8 to drive innovation and growth in the Japanese market.”

About Articul8

Articul8 empowers enterprises to accelerate productivity and innovation by unlocking the full potential of Generative AI. Our proprietary full-stack, vertically-optimized, self-contained, secure GenAI enterprise-grade software platform delivers tangible business value at scale. Articul8 is powered by a team of seasoned industry professionals and backed by leading investment firms.

About ITOCHU Techno-Solutions

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation is a comprehensive IT services company that partners with its customers. ITOCHU Techno-Solutions provides total support, from consulting to design, development and construction, and operational and maintenance support. By combining advanced technologies such as AI, security, data analysis, cloud computing, we contribute to customers' digital transformation (DX) and the resolution of social issues.

Contact:

Alan Auyeung

alan.auyeung@articul8.ai

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/db30e59a-bb2e-48d5-9b14-502e18b6cb5f