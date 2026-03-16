SailPoint signs strategic collaboration agreement with AWS to secure agentic AI with a unified identity governance layer

AUSTIN, Texas, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SailPoint, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIL), a leader in enterprise identity security, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) today announced a new multi-year strategic collaboration agreement (SCA). This agreement builds on their initial long-standing relationship and establishes SailPoint as a preferred identity governance solution for agentic AI builds on AWS. As part of this collaboration, the two companies intend to expand on their existing SailPoint Agent Identity Security partnership and develop a unified governance layer to manage all identities, human and non-human, that interact with AWS services.

As AI agents increasingly act on behalf of users, applications, and systems, organizations face new challenges. Through this collaboration, SailPoint and AWS plan to work together to provide a unified governance layer designed to help customers manage and secure human and non-human identities, enforce access policies, and maintain control as agentic workloads scale across AWS environments.

“The proliferation of AI agents is creating a new class of non-human identities, and each one represents a new attack surface,” said Mark McClain, CEO & Founder of SailPoint. “For AI to be a true business accelerant, it must be built on a foundation of security. Our collaboration with AWS is about providing that foundation. By building a unified identity plane, we believe we will give our joint customers the visibility and control they need to manage the complexity of an AI-driven ecosystem, allowing them to innovate boldly and securely.”

“By leveraging the power of AI through SailPoint's Identity Security Cloud, hosted on the robust infrastructure on AWS, PACCAR has transformed identity into a seamless, automated process,” said Michele Anne Schroeder, IAM Manager, PACCAR. “This integration facilitates compliance while empowering us to scale securely and efficiently in an increasingly complex digital landscape.”

"Agentic AI is unlocking opportunities for growth and innovation across all industries," said Keshav Narsipur, VP, AWS Identity and Access Management, Cloud Governance and Infrastructure As Code, AWS. "As customers build transformative new experiences, they need a trusted framework for security and governance. This collaboration brings together SailPoint's leadership in identity with the power of AWS, enabling our customers to confidently deploy and scale their AI agents."

Creating a single, unified identity security layer for agentic AI

The goal of the strategic collaboration agreement is to build on the existing relationship between SailPoint and AWS and reflect deeper technical and commercial alignment between the two companies. Together, SailPoint and AWS will focus on helping customers consistently govern access across identities, applications, data, machines and AI agents as organizations adopt more autonomous, AI-driven architectures. We expect that this approach will provide joint customers with a holistic identity governance solution and move them from static permissions to dynamic, continuous governance across the full AWS portfolio.

Key deliverables of this collaboration are expected to include:

Complete lifecycle governance for all identities: Providing a single framework for managing the entire lifecycle—from ownership and certification to secure decommissioning—for all human, machine, and agent identities interacting with the AWS ecosystem.

Continuous least privilege access: Delivering intelligent, automated governance that enforces least privilege by analyzing real-time usage data (via AWS CloudTrail) to ensure identities only have the access they absolutely need.

A unified identity graph for 360-degree visibility: Creating a single, authoritative view of all access relationships between workloads, federated identities, services, and data, offering unprecedented clarity and control.

Automated policy enforcement and guardrails: Establishing automated security guardrails that continuously enforce access policies, with workflows that instantly trigger access revocation based on changes in risk, role, or behavior to ensure a perpetually secure state.





SailPoint integrates with AWS AgentCore (Bedrock AgentCore) by discovering AI agents in AgentCore and governing them as identities in SailPoint. This integration allows SailPoint customers to govern both human and agentic identities in a single pane of glass, enabling Human-Agent attribution, lifecycle governance, access reviews, right-sizing permissions, and policy enforcement. Forthcoming capabilities are expected to allow customers to use SailPoint to provision accounts on behalf of AgentCore agents, and request and grant new access. This allows SailPoint and AWS joint customers to adopt and scale AI while ensuring security controls and guardrails.

Making identity security easier to apply as AI adoption scales

This strategic agreement between the two companies is designed to create new routes to market and accelerate customer adoption, especially for those ready to transition to a modern SaaS identity platform. We anticipate that the combined strengths of both organizations' sales and marketing teams will showcase a deeply integrated solution. As part of this strategic collaboration agreement, SailPoint's solutions, including SailPoint Machine Identity Security and SailPoint Agent Identity Security are now available for purchase in AWS Marketplace.

For more information: https://www.sailpoint.com/partners/aws

About SailPoint

SailPoint (Nasdaq: SAIL) is defining the new era of adaptive identity security. In a world where non-human identities now significantly outnumber humans, our AI-powered platform unifies identity, security, and data intelligence to protect today’s enterprise from advanced identity-based threats. We deliver the identity a solution that spans both the breadth of identities and the depth of context needed to drive real-time access with confidence. Built on principles like zero-standing privilege and contextualized risk, our SailPoint platform transforms identity from a point of vulnerability into a powerful security advantage. Trusted by many of the world's leading organizations, SailPoint secures the enterprise with intelligent, autonomous identity security.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including with respect to SailPoint’s expectations regarding its strategic collaboration with AWS. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “would,” “plan to,” “intend to,” “believe,” or “goal” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, but are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us, which are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our expectations expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements may not turn out to be correct. The development, release, and timing of any features or functionality described for SailPoint’s products that are not currently available remain at SailPoint’s sole discretion on a when, and if available, basis, may not be delivered at all and should not be relied on in making a purchasing decision, and could be materially different from our expectations because of various risks.

Important factors, some of which are beyond our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include the following: our ability to deepen our relationships with existing customers; the growth in the market for identity security solutions; our ability to maintain successful relationships with each of our partners; our ability to compete successfully against current and future competitors; the increasing complexity of our operations; our ability to maintain and enhance our brand or reputation as an industry leader and innovator; unfavorable conditions in our industry or the global economy; our ability to successfully introduce, use, and integrate artificial intelligence (AI) with our solutions; breaches in our security, cyber attacks, or other cyber risks; interruptions, outages, or other disruptions affecting the delivery of our SaaS solution or any of the third-party cloud-based systems that we use in our operations; our ability to adapt and respond to rapidly changing technology, industry standards, regulations, or customer needs, requirements, or preferences; real or perceived errors, failures, or disruptions in our platform or solutions; and the ability of our platform and solutions to effectively interoperate with our customers’ existing or future IT infrastructures.

More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect our financial results is included in our reports and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission including in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date as of which such statement is made, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Media relations for SailPoint

Jess Sutera

Vice President, Corporate Marketing

978-793-0085

jessica.sutera@sailpoint.com