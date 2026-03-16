PROLLENIUM® Launches VAMP™ Advanced, a Patent-Pending PDRN Solution

RICHMOND HILL, Ontario, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PROLLENIUM® , today launched VAMP™ Advanced , a breakthrough skin rejuvenation treatment that helps improve skin tonicity, tighten pores and smooth wrinkles to restore skin's glow, hydration and texture. VAMP™ Advanced is a patent-pending, proprietary topical sterile bio-revitalizing solution — an enhanced upgrade of VAMP™, formulated with a potent blend of 5x more medical-grade high purity PDRN, along with vitamins, amino acids, minerals and hyaluronic acid.

Key Ingredients of VAMP™ Advanced:

11 V itamins to support skin rejuvenation, hydration, and aesthetic appearance.

itamins to support skin rejuvenation, hydration, and aesthetic appearance. 23 A mino Acids for improved skin hydration and elasticity, barrier support, even skin tone, and reduced redness due to dryness.

mino Acids for improved skin hydration and elasticity, barrier support, even skin tone, and reduced redness due to dryness. 6 M inerals to support skin barrier and overall skin health.

inerals to support skin barrier and overall skin health. 0.5% concentration P DRN, known to reduce the appearance of aging and tighten and improve skin elasticity 1 .

DRN, known to reduce the appearance of aging and tighten and . Hyaluronic Acid to support hydration.









PDRN are fragments of low molecular weight DNA extracted from wild salmon and purified to over 95% to ensure safety, stability, and biocompatibility 2. Compared to other salmon DNA extracts such as Polynucleotide (PN) and hydrolyzed DNA, PDRN demonstrates clinically proven skin rejuvenation benefits beyond structural support or surface hydration3-5.

“When evaluating PDRN-based products, I focus on quality and manufacturing standards—including purity and formulation consistency. Evidence suggests that PDRN's rejuvenating effects are distinct from other DNA derivatives. VAMP™ Advanced contains five times more PDRN than the original formulation, and it’s manufactured in Canada using medical-grade ingredients sterilized for clinical use. For health care professionals focusing on supporting skin quality and radiance, the science behind PDRN and the formulation standards behind VAMP Advanced make it a differentiated option in this category.” said Dr. Katie Beleznay, MD, FRCPC, Dermatologist, Vancouver, BC.

As 78% of consumers are concerned about skin texture and discoloration6, and 86% of aesthetics patients are leaning toward treatments that stimulate natural bodily processes7, PROLLENIUM® is committed to empowering aesthetic providers with high-efficacy solutions rooted in skin science. VAMP™ Advanced is intended for topical use, and clinical studies indicate its key ingredient, PDRN, can be used to enhance skin quality and reduce visible signs of aging1.

The high-concentration PDRN product, VAMP™ Advanced, joins PROLLENIUM®’s portfolio of physician-directed innovations, including the globally recognized REVANESSE ® HA dermal fillers. It marks the next step in PROLLENIUM®’s strategic focus on high-efficacy solutions rooted in molecular science. Manufactured to the highest global safety standards, VAMP™ Advanced empowers practitioners to deliver consistently high-impact results.

For more information, please visit the VAMP™ Advanced website here .

Frequently Asked Questions

What is VAMP™ Advanced?

VAMP™ Advanced is a patent pending, high-concentration, medical-grade polydeoxyribonucleotide (PDRN) solution developed by PROLLENIUM®. It is designed for professional use in aesthetics to improve skin hydration, texture, and elasticity.





What does VAMP™ Advanced do?

VAMP™ Advanced is used by professional clinicians to help aesthetics patients tighten pores, smooth wrinkles, improve skin texture, and boost overall hydration. The formula supports skin rejuvenation by combining PDRN with vitamins, amino acids, minerals, and hyaluronic acid.





Is VAMP™ Advanced safe?

Yes. VAMP™ Advanced uses the highest quality, medical-grade ingredients and is proudly manufactured by PROLLENIUM ® in North American GMP-certified facility that complies with FDA and Health Canada standards.

in North American GMP-certified facility that complies with FDA and Health Canada standards. As with any aesthetic treatment, possible side effects may occur. These are generally mild and transient, and may include redness or mild local inflammation, mild edema, or small hematomas at the treatment site. Such reactions typically resolve within 24–48 hours without the need for intervention.





What is PDRN?

PDRN (polydeoxyribonucleotides) are fragments of low molecular weight DNA extracted from wild salmon which are purified to over 95% to ensure safety, stability and biocompatibility2. It is known for its ability to inhibit the signs of aging, tighten and improve skin’s elasticity 1.





What are the key ingredients in VAMP™ Advanced?

VAMP™ Advanced is formulated with: 0.5% medical-grade PDRN – helps tighten skin and improve elasticity 11 Vitamins – deliver hydration and nourishment for healthier-looking skin 23 Amino Acids – reduce visible signs of aging and improve skin tonicity 6 Minerals – support the skin barrier for overall skin health Hyaluronic Acid – provides hydration







Who can use VAMP™ Advanced?

VAMP™ Advanced is intended for use by medical professionals in clinical settings. It is not available as a consumer over-the-counter product. Patients seeking treatment should consult a licensed provider who offers PROLLENIUM® aesthetic solutions.





What makes VAMP™ Advanced different from other skin rejuvenation treatments?

Unlike standard serums or hydrating treatments, VAMP™ Advanced delivers a high concentration of medical grade PDRN combined with bioactive nutrients. This evidence-based formulation is designed for professional use and manufactured to the highest global safety standards in GMP-certified facilities.





Can VAMP™ Advanced be injected?

No. VAMP™ Advanced is a topical cosmetic product designed for application on the outer layer of the skin (stratum corneum). It should not be injected into the body.





About PROLLENIUM®

Founded in 2002, PROLLENIUM® is a science-first innovator in facial aesthetics and skin technologies. PROLLENIUM® is one of the select few manufacturers to have received FDA and Health Canada approval for its state-of-the-art facilities and combines advanced R&D, high-quality manufacturing, and deep expertise in medical aesthetics. Aesthetic professionals trust PROLLENIUM® brands in over 60 countries.

About VAMP™ Advanced

VAMP™ Advanced developed by PROLLENIUM®, is a breakthrough skin revitalization treatment powered by polydeoxyribonucleotides (PDRN) and a unique blend of essential nutrients, including amino acids, vitamins, minerals, and non cross-linked low molecular weight hyaluronic acid. Designed for professional use, VAMP™ Advanced is carefully formulated to improve skin hydration and elasticity while reducing visible signs of aging. Proudly manufactured in North America in facilities meeting GMP standards, VAMP™ Advanced represents PROLLENIUM®’s continued commitment to science-driven, next-generation aesthetic solutions.

Media Inquiries:

Talk Shop Media

Prollenium@talkshopmedia.com

References:

Khan A et al., CJPRS. 2022;4:187. Squadrito F et al., Frontiers in Pharmacology. 2017;8:224. Liu E. Four kinds of PDRN ingredients explained for private label brands. Metro Private Label – Skin Care Manufacturer. 2025. Available from: https://www.metroprivatelabel.com/kinds-pdrn-ingredients-explained-private-label-brands/ . Accessed November 12, 2025. Unlocking the benefits of sodium DNA for skin health [Internet]. 2024. Available from: https://www.lwlmedspa.com/unlocking-the-benefits-of-sodium-dna-for-skin-health . Accessed November 12, 2025. Wishtrend. Vegan vs salmon PDRN: which is best for skin regeneration? 2025. Available from: https://wishtrend.com/en-ca/blogs/glam/vegan-vs-salmon-pdrn-guide . Accessed November 12, 2025. American Society for Dermatologic Surgery. 2025 ASDS Consumer Survey on Cosmetic Dermatologic Procedures. 2025. NewBeauty. 2025. NewBeauty Supplement: Summer 2025. https://issuu.com/newbeauty/docs/newbeauty_supplement_summer_2025





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