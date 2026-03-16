First Solar, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises First Solar, Inc. (“First Solar" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FSLR) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via http://portnoylaw.com/first-solar-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

First Solar’s stock price plummeted $33.09 per share, or 13.61%, to close at $210.12 per share on February 25, 2026, thereby injuring investors. This sharp market contraction was triggered by a February 24, 2026, announcement regarding the Company’s financial performance and a material downward revision of its future revenue expectations. The primary driver of the valuation collapse was the disclosure of financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.

The decline was further exacerbated by the Company's significant earnings miss and a weakened outlook for the coming fiscal year. Specifically, First Solar announced earnings that "missed expectations by a wide margin" and issued "lower-than-expected FY 2026 revenue guidance." Management attributed these setbacks to "customer headwinds such as permitting delays under the Trump administration," signaling systemic obstacles to project execution. The market’s negative reaction was solidified when Baird Research downgraded the stock from "Outperform" to "Neutral," specifically citing "several question marks in forward outlook." The revelation that the Company’s growth trajectory was compromised by regulatory and operational hurdles led to an immediate loss of investor confidence and a rapid erosion of shareholder value as the market adjusted to the heightened uncertainty surrounding First Solar's long-term guidance.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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