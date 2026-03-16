C3.ai, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises C3.ai, Inc. ("C3.ai" or the "Company") (NYSE:AI) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via http://portnoylaw.com/c3-ai. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

C3.ai’s stock price plummeted by more than 25% following the company’s financial announcement on August 8, 2025, thereby injuring investors. This sharp market contraction was triggered by an August 8, 2025, disclosure of "disappointing preliminary financial results" for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 and a material downward revision of the company’s revenue guidance for the full fiscal year. The primary driver of the valuation collapse was the revelation that the company’s previous public statements regarding its "projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth" were built upon a false impression of reliability.

The decline was further exacerbated by the disclosure of significant internal instability and executive risk. Specifically, C3.ai attributed its poor sales results and lowered guidance to a “reorganization with new leadership” and the "health ailments" of its CEO, Thomas M. Siebel. The class action lawsuit alleges that the company’s optimistic reports regarding earnings potential and anticipated margins "fell short of reality" because they "relied far too heavily on the health and effectiveness" of its chief executive. The revelation that the company had minimized these risks while projecting an unrealistic picture of profitability led to an immediate loss of investor confidence and a rapid erosion of shareholder value as the market adjusted to the heightened leadership risk and the diminished fiscal trajectory.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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