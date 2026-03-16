Zions Bancorporation National Association Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Zions Bancorporation National Association, (“Zions" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ZION) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/zions-bancorporation-national-association. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Zions’ stock price fell $7.10, or 13.14%, to close at $46.93 on October 16, 2025, thereby injuring investors. This decline occurred following an October 15, 2025, disclosure from Zions Bancorporation regarding “apparent misrepresentations and contractual defaults” it identified involving several guarantors and two borrowers. These issues stemmed from two related commercial and industrial loans within the California Bank & Trust division. Consequently, the Company announced it would “take a provision for the full approximately $60 million outstanding under the Loans and charge off $50 million of said amount.”

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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