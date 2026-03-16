Acadia Healthcare Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Acadia Healthcare Company, (“Acadia" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ACHC) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/acadia-healthcare-company. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Acadia’s stock price fell $1.80, or 10.9%, to close at $14.69 on December 3, 2025, thereby injuring investors. This followed a disclosure released after market hours on December 2, 2025, in which the Company announced it “now expects full-year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $601 million to $611 million, compared to its prior guidance of $650 million to $660 million.” This downward revision resulted from an annual third-party actuarial review of PLGL costs, leading to projected 2025 PLGL expenses of roughly $116 million—a $62 million increase over the $54 million reported in 2024. The Company attributed this surge to heightened patient-related litigation, specifically citing a significant increase in claim frequency, higher expected settlement costs, elevated incurred-but-not-reported reserves, and “[less] favorable reinsurance coverage terms versus prior years.”

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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