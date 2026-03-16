Insight Capital Finance and EcoFit Networks Announce Strategic Alliance to Integrate Real-Time Fitness Equipment Data with the AMOS Platform

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insight Capital Finance (ICF) and EcoFit Networks, a leader in real-time fitness equipment management technology, today announced a strategic alliance to deliver an unprecedented level of intelligence, automation, and lifecycle visibility to gym owners and operators.

Under the strategic collaboration, EcoFit’s real-time equipment data will integrate with Insight’s AMOS (Asset Management Optimization System) platform. This integration will enable gym operators to monitor performance, usage trends, and maintenance needs in real time. By combining EcoFit’s on‑machine data with AMOS lifecycle and financial planning tools, operators will gain clearer visibility into equipment health. That insight supports smarter replacement timing and capital planning decisions.

“This strategic collaboration will put more actionable insight in the hands of gym owners,” said Paul Vecker, President of Insight Capital Finance. “By integrating EcoFit’s equipment intelligence into AMOS, operators will be able to make smarter decisions that maximize uptime and long-term value.”



The combined solution delivers actionable insights that go beyond basic asset tracking. With integrated analytics, gym owners can identify which pieces of equipment are over‑ or under‑utilized, anticipate service needs, extend asset lifecycles, and make more informed decisions about replacement timing and capital planning.

“Beyond providing capital, Insight Capital Finance is deeply invested in helping customers manage their equipment more effectively - financially, operationally, and strategically. Integrating EcoFit technology into AMOS reinforces our commitment to delivering intelligent, data-driven lifecycle solutions,” added Vecker.

Driving Operational Excellence Across the Industry

EcoFit Networks has long been recognized for its ability to transform raw equipment activity into real-time operational insights. Once embedded directly into AMOS, operators can expect:

Real-time equipment status, usage, and performance data

Automated maintenance alerts to reduce downtime

Lifecycle analytics to guide replacement planning

Enhanced asset tracking across one or multiple facilities

Data-driven budgeting and capital planning tools



“We are excited to join forces with Insight Capital Finance,” said EcoFit’s Co-Founder and COO, Philip Rankine. “Together, we will be delivering a connected, smart‑facility ecosystem that improves operational efficiency and elevates the member experience.”

The companies are currently refining integration capabilities, with deployments expected throughout the year.

For more information, please visit https://insightcapitalfinance.com/contract-asset-management/ and https://www.ecofitnetworks.com/ .

About Insight Capital Finance

Insight Capital Finance is a leading provider of financial and strategic lifecycle solutions for the fitness industry. Through technology-driven asset management, customized financing programs, and the AMOS platform, ICF partners with gym operators nationwide to optimize the acquisition, performance, and replacement of their equipment.

About EcoFit Networks

EcoFit Networks is a global leader in connected fitness technology, delivering real-time data solutions that help gym owners monitor, analyze, and optimize equipment usage. EcoFit’s platform is designed to improve operational efficiency, extend asset lifespans, and enhance the member experience through intelligent, data-driven insights.