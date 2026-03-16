SOLV Energy to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on March 19, 2026

SAN DIEGO, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOLV Energy, Inc. (“SOLV” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MWH) plans to report fourth quarter and full year 2025 results on Thursday, March 19, 2026. Management will present results during a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.

A live webcast of the conference call, including presentation materials, can be accessed through the Company’s website at https://investors.solvenergy.com and clicking on “News & Events” under the Investor Relations section. The webcast will be archived on the site for those unable to listen in real time.

About SOLV

SOLV Energy is a leading provider of infrastructure services to the power industry, including engineering, procurement, construction, testing, commissioning, operations, maintenance and repowering. Since 2008, we have built more than 500 power plants, representing 20 GW of generating capacity. SOLV Energy also provides operations and maintenance (O&M) services to 146 operating power plants, representing over 18 GW of generating capacity. In addition to EPC and O&M for utility-scale power plants and related T&D infrastructure, we offer large-scale repair, emergency response and repowering services and install end-to-end SCADA and network infrastructure solutions to maximize project performance and energy availability.

Investor Contact:

Solebury Strategic Communications / Anthony Rozmus

InvestorRelations@solvenergy.com

Media Contact:

Ashley McCarthy

media@solvenergy.com