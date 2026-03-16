Nautilus Energizes New Markets, Strengthens Grid, and Deepens Community Investment in 2025

CHICAGO, IL, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nautilus Solar Energy (Nautilus) reached a milestone year in 2025 marked by historic growth, expanded clean energy generation, and deepened investment in the communities it serves.

With the release of its 2025 Impact Report, Nautilus announced it surpassed 500 megawatts (MW) of operational solar capacity, energized 85 MW of new projects, and grew its portfolio to 163 operational solar farms across 12 states. The company also relocated its headquarters to Chicago, Illinois, energized its first solar farms in Illinois and Delaware, and secured a company-record $275 million financing deal to accelerate development across five states.

“Last year represents a defining chapter in Nautilus’s journey,” said Jeffrey Cheng, Chief Executive Officer, Nautilus. “From expanding into new markets to delivering measurable environmental and economic benefits, our 2025 results demonstrate the strength and dedication of our team as well as our commitment to making solar energy equitable and accessible for all.”

Clean Energy at Scale

In 2025 alone, Nautilus generated renewable energy that is equivalent to:

Producing 588 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of energy

Powering 82,395 homes for one year

Offsetting emissions of 92,223 gas-powered cars driven for one year

Avoiding the burning of 439 million pounds of coal

Charging 31 billion smartphones

Total operational capacity reached 561 MW at peak generation, reinforcing Nautilus’s growing role in strengthening grid resiliency and advancing renewable energy nationwide.

Delivering Economic Impact

Beyond environmental gains, the company’s 2025 operations produced significant financial benefits, including:

$9.7+ million in customer savings

53,000+ total customers served

$6.09 million paid to landowners

$6.29 million paid to partners

$5.4+ million paid in state taxes

More than $100,000 donated to local organizations

“Clean energy adoption accelerates when customers see direct financial benefit. Community solar removes the upfront barrier while delivering immediate savings on electricity bills,” said Cheng. “For Nautilus, we were able to really help drive that value for our customers last year.”

Contributions supported communities across California, Colorado, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, and Rhode Island.

Expanding Access to Community Solar

Nautilus continued to broaden access to community solar programs as well, with a diverse customer base that includes residential, commercial and industrial, nonprofit, and low-to-moderate-income subscribers.

Key state highlights include:

Maine: 159.82 MW across 28 operational sites serving 14,876 customers

159.82 MW across 28 operational sites serving 14,876 customers New York: 157.51 MW across 36 sites serving 19,539 customers

157.51 MW across 36 sites serving 19,539 customers Maryland: 72 MW across 26 sites, including five newly energized projects

72 MW across 26 sites, including five newly energized projects Illinois: First projects energized, serving 2,803 customers

First projects energized, serving 2,803 customers Rhode Island: New solar farm energized in 2025

Looking Ahead

As Nautilus enters 2026, the company remains focused on expanding into new communities, accelerating renewable deployment, and strengthening grid reliability nationwide.

“Our mission remains clear,” added Cheng. “We are committed to being a trusted clean energy provider while building a more resilient and sustainable energy future. The progress we achieved in 2025 positions us for even greater impact in the years ahead.”

To explore the findings, read the blog and view the full 2025 Impact Report here: 2025 By the Numbers: A Look at the Data.

About Nautilus

Founded in 2006, Nautilus has become one of the largest community solar businesses in the U.S. and a contributor to America’s clean energy transition. Delivering affordable, clean energy solutions to residential and commercial customers, Nautilus currently operates and manages 163 community solar farms across 12 states and serves over 55,000 subscribers. It takes a unique, full-service approach to its community solar business – handling project financing, development, construction, maintenance, and customer management for the entire lifespan of every project. Nautilus is backed by Power Sustainable, a multi-platform alternative asset manager and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Power Corporation of Canada. For more information, visit nautilussolar.com. Join Nautilus on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.