Signature Aviation Debuts State-of-the-Art Private Aviation Terminal in Glasgow

Orlando, FL, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature Aviation, the world’s largest network of private aviation terminals, is proud to announce the debut of its newest terminal at Glasgow Airport (GLA) in Scotland. The cutting-edge facility was officially introduced during a grand opening celebration this week, showcasing the enhanced guest experience and spotlighting the terminal’s expansive, thoughtfully designed amenities.



The new Signature GLA terminal was designed to enhance the guest experience as a gateway to one of the most culturally rich and historic cities in Scotland and greater Europe. The new facility provides 433 square meters of total space (nearly 5,000 square feet), highlighted by several new amenities for world travelers, including an expansive new lounge space, a large meeting room for business use, a VIP lounge, showers, and a dedicated screening room.

“The opening of our new terminal in Glasgow reflects both our continued investment in key international markets and our commitment to delivering a truly elevated, hospitality-driven experience for our guests,” said Tony Lefebvre, chief executive officer, Signature Aviation. “As we continue to modernize and strengthen our global network, we are focused on creating thoughtfully designed spaces that support the operational needs of our guests with the comfort, privacy, and seamless service that Signature is known for. This new facility brings that Signature experience to life in Glasgow.”

Gavin Birch-Williams, Managing Director at Glasgow Airport, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Signature Aviation’s new facility at Glasgow Airport. This investment represents a strong vote of confidence in the region and further strengthens our position as a key gateway for Scotland’s business and leisure aviation sectors. We look forward to continuing our long‑standing partnership with Signature Aviation and to seeing the benefits this enhanced offering will bring to our customers and the wider airport community.”

The grand opening event on March 16 gathered leadership from Signature Aviation, the Glasgow Airport, as well as several key attendees from the region and local media. The celebration provided Signature guests a first-look tour of the new facilities and amenities on-site, as well as a community dedication and words from key leadership.

As part of the week’s events, SIgnature will be contributing additional donations to both Glasgow Women’s Aid, which supports local women, children and young people experiencing domestic abuse, as well as St. Vincent’s Hospice, which provides care for patients and families who have been impacted with a life limiting illness.

The new terminal in Glasgow is Signature’s latest facility update in 2026, with additional unveilings of terminals planned throughout the year, including new spaces in Westhampton Beach and Guanacaste, Costa Rica.

About Signature Aviation:

Signature Aviation is the world’s preeminent aviation hospitality company, offering exceptional experiences and essential support services to business and private aviation guests. The company’s large-scale infrastructure footprint enables travel, fosters human connection and is a critical global economic driver. Signature operates an industry-leading network of private aviation terminals, with over 200 locations covering key destinations in 27 countries across five continents and is the largest distributor of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in business aviation. The company also offers over 16 million square feet of carbon neutral multiuse office and hangar real estate globally, providing unique networkwide benefits and advantages to guests who base their aircraft at a Signature location. For more information, please visit www.signatureaviation.com.

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