Koss Corporation Drives Expansion Initiative with New Hire

MILWAUKEE, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) (the “Company”), the U.S. based high-fidelity headphone company, has announced the addition of Megan Brobson as Director of Acquisitions and Corporate Development.

“We intend to use the strength of our balance sheet to add solid, well-managed companies to our portfolio,” Michael J. Koss, Chairman and CEO said today. “Our first step in this process is the addition of new talent.”

Ms. Brobson brings with her over a decade of experience in private equity and client finance roles, most recently at a lower middle market private equity firm. There she played an active role across the firm’s investment lifecycle activities including cultivating relationships with business owners and intermediaries, identifying and executing new investment opportunities, and working alongside management teams to develop and execute value creation strategies. She will remain an active member of the community with her board positions with Midwest Business Brokers and Intermediaries (MBBI), Marquette University Business Alumni Association and United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County Investment Committee.

“Megan brings the optimal skill set and fresh market experience for this new initiative,” Michael J. Koss Jr., Executive Vice President said. “We are pleased and excited to have her join the team.”

Michael Koss Jr. went on to explain that the success of the Company’s intellectual property enforcement campaign coupled with prudential cash management has created the perfect opportunity to diversify.

“Over the last 15 years we have patiently re-sized and re-branded Koss Stereophones back to our founding principles, with a focus on incredible sound and an amazing customer experience. We are growing the brand in the channels we strategically chose, which has enabled us to begin a new phase outside the headphone space.”

“To be clear, we are not seeking any strategic or synergistic partnerships in our existing consumer electronics market space,” Koss Jr. continued. “We seek diversification. We are interested in upstanding companies that we will acquire, grow, and hold as a part of Koss Corporation for the long term, preferably forever.”

The Company expects to pursue acquisition targets in the $2-4 million EBITDA range.

“Seventy-three years ago, my father, John C. Koss, started our company to rent televisions to hospital patients,” Michael J. Koss, Chairman & CEO concluded. “We’ve evolved several times since and are best known for innovations with Koss Stereo Headphones. Today we’re announcing a new phase in our storied history, led by a new generation represented by Michael Koss Jr. and Megan Brobson with a concise strategic initiative focused on acquisitions.”

Visit www.KossCorporation.com to learn more.

About Koss Corporation

Koss Corporation markets a complete line of high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth® speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and wireless headphones.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “aims,” "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," “thinks,” "may," "will," “shall,” "should," “could,” “would,” "forecasts," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are based on currently available operating, financial and competitive information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially. In evaluating forward-looking statements, you should specifically consider various factors that may cause actual results to vary from those contained in the forward-looking statements, such as the Company’s ability to identify suitable targets for its new acquisition strategy or, if any such targets are identified, the ability to consummate any acquisitions; continued future fluctuations in economic conditions; the Company’s ability to successfully develop new products and assess potential market opportunities; the receptivity of consumers to new consumer electronics technologies; the Company’s ability to successfully and profitably market its products; the rate and consumer acceptance of new product introductions; the amount and nature of competition for the Company’s products; pricing; the number and nature of customers and their product orders; the Company’s ability to meet demand for products; production by third party vendors; foreign manufacturing, sourcing, and sales (including foreign government regulation, trade and importation concerns); uncertainties associated with political developments, international trade disputes and restrictions, natural disasters, public health concerns, and other disruptions, including their possible effects on the Company’s operations and its supply chain; trade tensions between the U.S. and China given recently enacted tariffs and their uncertainty; the impact of the ongoing conflict in Eastern Europe and the instability in the Middle East on the Company’s operations; the effects of any judicial, executive or legislative action affecting the Company or the audio/video industry; borrowing costs; changes in tax rates; the outcome of any litigation, government investigations, enforcement actions or other legal proceedings; the Company’s ability to retain and hire key personnel and other risk factors described in the Risk Factors and in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025 and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances or new information. In addition, such uncertainties and other operational matters are discussed further in the Company's quarterly and annual filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

acquisitions@koss.com

www.KossCorporation.com