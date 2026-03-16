NorthStar Moving & Move For Hunger Help Feed the Community After the 2026 Los Angeles Marathon

Los Angeles, CA, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the ninth year, NorthStar Moving ® Company, the leading eco-luxury mover in California, partnered with Move For Hunger , a national hunger relief non-profit organization, to ensure surplus food from the 2026 Los Angeles Marathon was delivered to people who need it most.

Following the race, NorthStar Moving collected food and water from the marathon finish line and delivered 1,311 pounds of leftover items to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank , helping provide meals for people facing hunger across the region.

“At the end of such a major event, there are always valuable resources that can still serve the community,” said NorthStar Moving Co-Founder Laura McHolm. “Our team is proud to help make sure that nutritious food from race day reaches families who need it most. It’s a simple but powerful way to turn the excitement of the marathon into meaningful support for our neighbors.”

Move For Hunger, which mobilizes moving companies nationwide to transport donated food to food banks, applauded NorthStar Moving’s ongoing continued commitment to helping deliver food to communities in need.

“NorthStar Moving has long been a standout part of the Move For Hunger network,” said Founder and Executive Director of Move For Hunger Adam Lowy. “Through community food drives and food rescues from major events, their team consistently turns everyday operations into meaningful impact, helping ensure good food reaches families and strengthens the communities they serve.”

In addition to delivering food donations, NorthStar Moving also helped extend the marathon’s impact by donating surplus runner towels to the Pasadena Humane Society. The team delivered approximately 15 bags of white cotton towels, providing valuable supplies that will support the care and comfort of animals at the shelter.

“We are always looking for ways to help our four legged friends,” added McHolm. “Knowing that these towels can now help provide care for animals at the Pasadena Humane Society makes this even more meaningful.”

Each year the Los Angeles Marathon attracts tens of thousands of runners from around the world, and partnerships like this help ensure the event leaves a positive impact far beyond the finish line, supporting both local families and animals in need.

NorthStar Moving has been working with Move For Hunger since 2010 and also conducts an annual summer food drive, “Let’s Send Hunger Packing.” To learn more about NorthStar Moving’s food drive and other charitable initiatives please visit www.northstarmoving.com/community .

About NorthStar Moving

Founded in 1994, Los Angeles-based NorthStar Moving® Company has redefined the industry as the first to offer eco-luxury moving services, elevating basic moving and storage services to a new unparalleled level of customer service, customized care and environmental consciousness. Woman-owned NorthStar Moving has earned more awards than any other moving company. With an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and consistent five-star reviews on Yelp and Google, NorthStar Moving is recognized for excellence in service, workplace culture, sustainability and community impact. Honors include USA Today’s America’s Best Moving Companies, multiple top rankings by Forbes and Yahoo! Local, ten Best Places to Work awards and seven consecutive years on the Inc. 5,000 list. The company's local, long distance and international moving, storage services and eco-luxury packages have been featured in leading magazines including The Robb Report Collection and on multiple home and design television shows. NorthStar Moving has proven the state-of-the-art way to move is with its red carpet service, recommended by Coldwell Banker Concierge, MovingInsurance.com and an impressive list of celebrity clientele. NorthStar Moving’s mission is to exceed their clients’ expectations with graceful customer care and to move service back into what should have always been the ultimate service industry: the moving industry. For more information please visit www.NorthStarMoving.com and www.northstarfranchising.com or call (800) 275-7767.