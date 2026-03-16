Watsco to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference on March 17, 2026 at 10:10 a.m.

MIAMI, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Watsco, Inc. (NYSE: WSO) today announced its participation in the upcoming J.P. Morgan 2026 Industrials Conference.

Barry Logan, Executive Vice President, and Rick Gomez, Vice President, will participate in a fireside chat at the event on Tuesday, March 17, 2026 at 10:10 a.m. (EDT).

A live webcast of the event will be available in the Investor Relations section of Watsco’s website at https://investors.watsco.com/events.

About Watsco

Watsco is the largest distributor in the highly-fragmented North American HVAC/R market. Since entering distribution in 1989, Watsco has achieved a 17% compounded annual total-shareholder return through a combination of organic growth and the acquisition of more than 70 market-leading businesses.

Watsco’s solid financial position and culture of innovation has enabled investments in long-term growth, including the Company’s industry-leading technology platforms. Today, approximately 73,000 contractors, installers and technicians engage digitally with the Company, resulting in improved growth and lower attrition. The Company is now advancing AI-driven initiatives to leverage its extensive data assets to enhance the customer experience and improve efficiencies. These investments position Watsco to capture market share as contractors increasingly adopt digital tools and incorporate data-driven solutions in their businesses.

Barry S. Logan

Executive Vice President

(305) 714-4102

e-mail: blogan@watsco.com