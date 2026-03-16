Colliers announces upcoming annual & special meeting and Q1 reporting dates

TORONTO, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers International Group Inc. (TSX & NASDAQ: CIGI) (“Colliers” or the “Company”) today announced that its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders will be held virtually on March 31, 2026, at 11:00am ET.

Attendees will have the opportunity to attend the meeting online, in real time, and shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to ask questions and vote through a live webcast. Shareholders or guests will not be able to attend the meeting in person.

To attend the virtual meeting, please log in at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CIGI2026 at least 15 minutes before the start of the meeting. Please ensure your browser is compatible by logging in early. The latest versions of Chrome, Safari, Edge or Firefox are supported. Shareholders who wish to vote their shares or ask a question will need to enter the control number included on the proxy materials that were mailed to them as well as contact details.

The Company also announced that operating and financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, will be issued by press release on May 5, 2026, at approximately 7:00am ET.

A conference call to review these results will take place at 11:00am ET on May 5, 2026, and will be hosted by Jay S. Hennick, Global Chairman & CEO and Christian Mayer, CFO & CEO of Commercial Real Estate.

The telephone numbers for this call are: Local – Toronto 1-289-819-1520 and/or Toll Free – NA 1-800-549-8228 conference ID 59803. The conference call will also be accessible via webcast at corporate.colliers.com/en in the “Events” section.

For anyone unable to listen to the scheduled call, the webcast replay will be available on the webcast attendee link.

About Colliers

Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a global diversified professional services and investment management company operating through three industry-leading businesses: Commercial Real Estate, Engineering, and Investment Management. With greater than a 30-year track record of consistent growth and strong recurring cash flows, we scale complementary, high-value businesses that provide essential services across the full asset lifecycle. Our unique partnership philosophy empowers exceptional leaders, preserves our entrepreneurial culture, and ensures meaningful inside ownership – driving strong alignment and sustained value creation for our shareholders. With $5.6 billion in annual revenues, 24,000 professionals, and $108 billion in assets under management, Colliers is committed to accelerating the success of our clients, investors, and people worldwide. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com.





Christian Mayer, CFO and CEO of Commercial Real Estate

Colliers International Group Inc.

(416) 960-9500