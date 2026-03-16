Telnyx Named Among Top Global CPaaS Providers in Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Frost Radar™ Analysis

AUSTIN, Texas, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telnyx, a global communications and AI infrastructure provider, today announced its recognition in the Frost Radar™: Communications Platform as a Service, 2025, an independent analysis by Frost & Sullivan evaluating the top 23 CPaaS providers worldwide. The report identifies Telnyx as a differentiated CPaaS provider with a structural competitive advantage rooted in full-stack platform ownership.

As enterprises accelerate adoption of programmable communications across customer and employee workflows, the CPaaS market continues to experience strong double-digit growth. Yet most providers rely on fragmented architectures that separate AI processing, voice infrastructure, and connectivity layers — introducing latency, complexity, and third-party dependencies that limit real-time performance at scale.

Telnyx's approach is structurally different. The company owns and operates its infrastructure end-to-end, from carrier licensing through GPU edge compute, unifying AI orchestration, voice, messaging, and networking within a single platform. Frost & Sullivan grouped Telnyx among a select set of providers sustaining innovation momentum through developer-centric tools, low-latency infrastructure, and enterprise adoption across key markets. The report cited Telnyx's AI Voice Agent Orchestration as a key innovation enabling real-time multimodal enterprise engagement.

"Telnyx has achieved what few CPaaS providers have — true vertical integration where AI orchestration, voice infrastructure, and global connectivity operate as a single, purpose-built system rather than a collection of third-party services. This architecture successfully mitigates latency and vendor dependencies, while enabling what Frost & Sullivan identified as a key innovation: AI Voice Agent Orchestration that deploys real-time, multilingual AI agents natively on infrastructure Telnyx owns end to end," said Krishna Baidya, Senior Industry Director at Frost & Sullivan.

"This recognition validates what we've been building toward — an infrastructure-first platform where AI and communications are not separate layers but one integrated system," said David Casem, CEO of Telnyx. "With over 14,000 customers, more than 100 million daily API requests, and infrastructure spanning 60-plus countries, we're proving that full-stack ownership delivers measurable advantages in latency, reliability, and scale."

The Frost Radar™ placement reinforces Telnyx's position as enterprises increasingly require platforms capable of supporting regulated, low-latency AI deployments across global markets.

To download the full Frost Radar™: Communications Platform as a Service, 2025 report, click here . [FULL LINK: https://telnyx.com/resources/frost-radar-cpaas-2025-telnyx?utm_source=press_release&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=202603-frost-radar-cpaas]

About Telnyx

Telnyx is a global communications and AI infrastructure company that delivers carrier-grade voice, messaging, networking, and AI services through a single platform built on privately owned infrastructure. With operations spanning more than 60 countries and a developer-first approach, Telnyx enables enterprises to build and scale real-time communications and AI applications with sub-200ms latency and sovereign data handling. Learn more at telnyx.com.

Media Contact: Elsa Giraudineau marketing@telnyx.com