Press Release

Nokia launches suite of application‑optimized optical solutions for AI-era networks

Nokia introduces a new suite of application-optimized coherent transport solutions enabling significant improvements in network efficiency and providing up to 70% lower total cost of ownership.

Nokia launches a compact, in-line amplifier optimized for multi-fiber applications that enables network operators to deliver up to 40x more services in the same footprint.

Nokia shares its vision for optical networking highlighting its latest optical networking innovations at the OFC conference in Los Angeles.

16 March 2026

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced a suite of new optical networking innovations designed to address the unprecedented scale and application diversity demands driven by the AI supercycle.

AI traffic and data center interconnect (DCI) requirements are continuing to accelerate, exceeding the practical limits of approaches based solely on incremental improvements over previous generations. As applications diversify, network operators increasingly require solutions that are specifically optimized for different performance, reach, and efficiency requirements. Nokia’s latest innovations represent a fundamental shift in how optical transport products are designed and developed, delivering application-optimized connectivity that maximizes performance while significantly reducing cost, space, and power and simplifying network operations.

The innovations include a new suite of coherent optical solutions and a compact, multi-fiber optimized in-line amplifier. Nokia executives will be at the OFC conference in Los Angeles this week to share the company’s latest vision for optical networking in the AI era.

“The industry is at a critical inflection point, requiring a whole new dimension of scale, trust and innovation. At Nokia, we are connecting intelligence by leveraging our unmatched global scale, deep vertical integration, and a co-creation model with our customer base. The result is trusted solutions that drive the best economics, lowest power and AI-enabled efficiency to advance connectivity for the AI era,” said David Heard, President of Network Infrastructure, at Nokia.

New suite of application-optimized coherent optical solutions

At the core of Nokia’s announcement is a new approach to building coherent optical solutions for AI-era networks. Rather than developing discrete solutions for each application, Nokia is introducing a building block-based development methodology that enables technologies to be easily assembled and integrated across a broad range of optical transport use cases. These building blocks include four new digital signal processors and multiple optical front ends built using both Indium Phosphide and Silicon Photonics. This approach results in a comprehensive suite of coherent optical transport solutions that are specifically optimized to address both existing and emerging network applications improving cost, space, and power efficiency while delivering up to 70% total cost of ownership savings.

The new solutions include:

A 1.6T-capable coherent pluggable optimized for IP over DWDM DCI and scale across applications.

optimized for IP over DWDM DCI and scale across applications. A 2.4T-capable coherent pluggable optimized for thin transponder deployments supporting a broad range of terrestrial and subsea network applications.

optimized for thin transponder deployments supporting a broad range of terrestrial and subsea network applications. A 3.2T-capable coherent lite solution optimized for low power to address shorter reach campus and enterprise applications.

optimized for low power to address shorter reach campus and enterprise applications. A new class of double-sided pluggables optimized to pair with CPO-, LPO-, and NPO-based switches, supporting campus, metro and regional DCI and scale across applications.

optimized to pair with CPO-, LPO-, and NPO-based switches, supporting campus, metro and regional DCI and scale across applications. A new class of full-band transponders that combine hundreds of coherent components into a single, operationally simplified solution optimized for hyperscale capacity demands across campus, metro, regional, long-haul, and submarine applications.

that combine hundreds of coherent components into a single, operationally simplified solution optimized for hyperscale capacity demands across campus, metro, regional, long-haul, and submarine applications. 2.4T and a 3.2T embedded transponders optimized to maximize fiber capacity at any distance for fiber-constrained applications.





The new family of coherent optical solutions is expected to begin sampling in mid-2027 with general availability anticipated to begin in the second half of 2027.

Multi-rail in-line amplifier

As bandwidth demands increasingly exceed what can be delivered over a single pair of fibers, network operators are adopting multi-fiber architectures to scale capacity. A key constraint to multi-fiber network expansion is the physical space limitations of in-line amplifier huts required for network spans beyond 80 kilometers.

To address this challenge, Nokia is introducing a new multi-rail in-line amplifier designed for scalable multi-fiber deployments. This solution delivers a 40-fold increase in in-line amplifier density over today’s solutions or 160 fiber pairs in a single rack. This enables them to expand capacity and services within their existing network footprint while reducing cost and operational complexity.

Nokia’s new multi-rail optical line system will be available in the second half of 2026.

“With the industry’s highest level of vertical integration and in-house manufacturing capabilities, Nokia is uniquely positioned to provide innovative solutions for our customers. Our building block approach to solution development will enable us to provide application optimized solutions for our customers improving scalability and simplifying operations while driving down cost, power and space per bit,” said Ron Johnson, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Optical Networks at Nokia.

“AI is fundamentally changing optical networks — the connectivity demands are unprecedented. Hyperscalers, service providers, and enterprises are each investing heavily in network infrastructure, but with distinct deployment models and performance requirements that cannot be efficiently addressed with a one-size-fits-all approach," said Kyle Hollasch, Lead Analyst, Transport Hardware at Cignal AI. "Nokia's innovative building-block approach to optical engine development and its vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities positions it to meet the wide range of power, performance, and economic demands driven by the AI supercycle."

Nokia will hold an executive investor, analyst and media briefing at OFC on March 18 from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. PDT at the Los Angeles Convention Center​ in Room #409A, Concourse Hall, Level 2. Nokia’s leadership team will present the company’s next-generation optical networking vision.

The event will be publicly available via live webcast and replay on the Investor Relations section of Nokia’s website, under Events.

For more information on Nokia’s participation at OFC, visit us at Nokia at OFC 2026 | Nokia.com.

Multimedia, technical information and related news

Web Page: Nokia at OFC 2026 | Nokia.com

Web Page: Nokia Optical Networks

About Nokia

Nokia is a global leader in connectivity for the AI era. With expertise across fixed, mobile, and transport networks, we’re advancing connectivity to secure a brighter world.

Media inquiries

Nokia Press Office

Email: Press.Services@nokia.com

Follow us on social media

LinkedIn X Instagram Facebook YouTube