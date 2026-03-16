PRToolFinder Adds New Filters to Discover Free PR Tools and Free Software Trials Across its PR Tools Directory

Martinez, CA, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRToolFinder, a SaaS PR technology directory for communications professionals, today announced the launch of free version and free trial filters across its full database of public relations software.

New filters instantly find free tools and free trials

The release comes amid rapid expansion in AI-driven PR tools, media intelligence platforms, and communications automation software; a market where new vendors launch often and pricing transparency remains inconsistent.

The new filters allow users to instantly identify tools that either have entirely free (or free limited versions) and those that offer free trials across all 29 categories of tools in the database, eliminating the need to manually review vendor websites one by one.

“Communications teams are facing tool proliferation at the same time budgets are tightening,” said Gina Milani, Founder of PRToolFinder. “PR professionals want to test platforms before committing. Until now, there has been no centralized way to easily filter for free versions or free trials across the PR tech ecosystem.”

A Growing PR Tech Market -- With Discovery Friction

The PR software landscape is growing and now spans media databases, media monitoring, podcast search tools, social media management platforms, AI-assisted content systems and more.

While choice is good:

· McKinsey reports knowledge workers spend nearly 20% of the workweek searching for information they need.

· IDC estimates professionals spend approximately 2.5 hours per day on search.

Automation research shows structured discovery systems like PRToolFinder.com can reduce research and task time by 30–50%. That’s significant.

For PR consultants, in-house communications leaders, and nonprofit marketing teams, evaluating tools has become a recurring administrative burden; particularly when experimenting with AI-powered platforms.

PRToolFinder’s cross-category filters aim to reduce that friction at the top of the procurement funnel.

What the New Filters Enable

With the addition of database-wide free and trial filters, users can now:

Identify PR software offering free versions

Surface platforms providing structured free trials

Shorten the evaluation cycle

Preserve communications budgets while testing emerging technology

The filters apply across all categories in the PRToolFinder directory and are available to free tier users like they are for paid members. Paid memberships unlock pricing, key features and access to the member forum.

Infrastructure for a Rapidly Expanding PR SaaS Ecosystem

As investment continues to flow into AI-enabled marketing and communications platforms, the number of available PR tools has expanded significantly. However, discovery mechanisms have not kept pace.

Vendor marketplaces are often sponsorship-driven. Search engines return marketing pages rather than structured comparisons. Pricing pages vary in clarity.

PRToolFinder organizes public relations software through a practitioner-first taxonomy and does not require vendors to pay for inclusion. The addition of structured free and trial filters increases transparency in a fragmented technology landscape.

“This is about extending efficiency to PR technology evaluation,” said Milani. “When discovery is structured, professionals can focus on strategy, storytelling, and media relationships instead of software research.”

Learn more, visit the PRToolFinder website.

Search all 29 categories directly from home page

About PRToolFinder

PRToolFinder is a PR technology discovery platform and SaaS membership directory built for communications professionals on both the agency and business side. The platform categorizes public relations tools across more than 29 functional disciplines, including media relations, monitoring, distribution, analytics, podcast outreach, social media management, and more. The company is expanding its structured database approach as the PR technology sector grows, with plans for comparative research and deeper evaluation frameworks. Visit www.prtoolfinder.com for more information.

Press Inquiries

Gina Milani

gina@prtoolfinder.com

925-788-6344

https://www.prtoolfinder.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=Mq-xf93weYM